The Light paper

The Light paper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oscar's avatar
Oscar
11h

So much BS from 1 lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
12h

You have to smile. The LightPaper is saving the Green Mafia Doomerati hours of doomscrolling...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 thelightpaper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture