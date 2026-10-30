The Light paper

The Light paper

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Rachel Elnaugh Eternal Love's avatar
Rachel Elnaugh Eternal Love
15h

You are England’s very own version of Larken Rose 🌹 Daz 😃

I for one (after 61 years) have had enough of it and am no longer complying.

Re: legislation we have perfectly sound Common Law principles which will see us through ~ it’s just that lawyers & barristers can’t get rich without all that ‘legal’ complexity !!!

Love

Rachel x

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Reneé Davis's avatar
Reneé Davis
15h

Well said, as always 👏🏻

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