Socialism, Fascism, Communism, Liberal Democracy, Republic – doesn’t matter; it’s all about the desire to control people’s lives, whether from a saviour complex or sadistically psychopathic; all central planning requires the subsuming of the individual, and humans are nothing if not utterly idiosyncratic, weird, unpredictable and unique.

I couldn’t begin to formulate any system of mass direct governance that would benefit the people it supposedly governs. How can anyone know your situation, your plans, your problems, your life better than you do? I don’t recall any government ever asking, either: ‘What do you need?’ ‘How can we improve your situation?’ Not once, ever. You?

On the contrary, government has created and caused many of the problems in the world, past and present. While they cause this havoc, pain and loss on behalf of the central banking mafia that owns money, without the government and its vast web of agents and perceived authority, none of it cold be executed.

Government is a front for the real power, to give people the impression that they have a say in things. Yes, every four or five years you can pick a different colour rosette from a range of two, possibly three, and that’s it: the next day you can go back to sleep, go back to work and pay no attention to what we’re doing while we distract you with these shiny baubles and noisy circuses.

The oft-asked line ‘but without government, who would build the roads?’ can easily be countered with ‘without government, who would start wars, engineer financial crises, divert money into criminal activities, traffic drugs, assassinate, poison water, food and the air and demand half of your earnings with threats of violence and imprisonment for refusing?’

The answer to their question could also be ‘the same people who build them now, only a lot cheaper and much quicker’. Government does nothing that is a positive benefit for the people. If you can name one you’ll change my worldview today.

Nothing should change, or very gradually, maybe every few hundred years or so. The Earth, and life on it, are forever. Life will go on, history will keep being written (and lied about) and mankind will always be here, no matter what esoteric, nonsensical versions of history and cosmology you have been sold.

So given that life should be very stable and static, predictable and changing like an glacier, why is there a need for so many new laws all the time?

We have the basics that cover all human crimes; why are governments (in lockstep) passing tons of new legislation every year? Does any of it ever benefit us?

Here’s a radical thought (as if I don’t put enough of them out there): what would happen if we repealed every piece of legislation since 1688? Would England become a dangerous place all of sudden with rapes, murders, kidnappings, robberies, fraud and violence in big cities? Of course, that’s the world we have now where a gazillion laws are in place, and they don’t seem to be helping.

Actually what would happen, without the Bank of England and its debt-ponzi scheme, Parliamentary supremacy (i.e., an elected dictatorship) and all of the enclosure acts, the hate speech laws, the climate change act and so much more, the entire country would become prosperous and positive within a few short years, and when everyone’s taken care of, there is almost no crime. You don’t get rid of crime by force, you get rid of crime by removing any need to commit it.

So the final question that is still on statists’ minds is: ‘if we get rid of government, how will we not descend into tribal warfare and competition again – warlords and the Mad Max scenario?’

Nobody said we shouldn’t meet and make decisions from time to time, or that there shouldn’t be a structure of relationships that can be brought into action whenever needed – households meeting to decide village matters; village elders meeting to decide city/district matters; districts for regions/counties/states, and then once every five or ten years, a national assembly, if needed. Nobody needs to be salaried, no buildings need to be retained, no lawyers, accountants, civil servants, police or other useless organs of state that help support the bureaucracy to continue to rob and oppress us.

We pay for the things that need paying for when they need paying. And we decide what gets our money. Without government, people would have twice the money they have now, and without the Bank of England/debt-money, things would cost about 10% of that they do now, or less. Not hard to get roads built or retail parks demolished.

This easily-imagined future will only be possible with that change of heart, mind and soul when a person realises that they have been outsourcing much of their life, and that they are perfectly capable of taking care of every area of it themselves without deference to the government and the corporations that run it.

Nobody is an island, but we can educate our own children, grow our own food, defend our property, exchange with gold, silver and copper or freely as we see fit, and yes, build our own roads. Central planning is there to stop us doing that.

Currently, we have a choice as to how much we use the system and how much we produce and exchange directly without it. You are in a war for survival, for freedom for your children, and the future prosperity of everyone born from today; a few changes in your life, that you actually want to make and will benefit you and your family, is hardly any sacrifice compared to what our ancestors were duped into making.

People thrive when they’re unhindered, unencumbered and encouraged to be themselves. How much of your life have you already taken back and how much more do you want? Because in this case for once, you can actually have it all.

Peace xxx

The Light paper