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Apartheid

I wrote this song today, oh boy..
The Light's avatar
The Light
They’re killing all the children

They lie and try to hide

How many politicians

Are making money from genocide?



They’re bombing all the hospitals

Museums, roads and schools

Then they turn around and say it’s self-defence

They think we’re fools



We see it all

And we see through you

Everything you do is evil

And nothing you say is true

One day soon

People will unite

Put aside our differences

And end this genocidal, racist, immoral, illegal, Western-funded apartheid



They’re raping all the prisoners

I’m sorry but it’s true

They treat the Palestinians like vermin

And they try to convince you



That they’re innocent when guilty

But they’ve stolen all the land

Promised to them in 1916

By the world’s richest clan



Oh we see it all

And we see through you

Everything you do is evil

And nothing you say is true

One day soon

People will unite

Put aside our differences

And end this genocidal, racist, immoral, illegal, Western-funded apartheid

It’s apartheid

It’s genocide

And the whole word cries

Chords:

Verse - Dm, Bflat x 3, F, A7

Chorus - Bflat, F x 2, C

Coda - Dm, Bflat, F, C

End on Dm

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