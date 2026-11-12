Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

They’re killing all the children They lie and try to hide How many politicians Are making money from genocide? They’re bombing all the hospitals Museums, roads and schools Then they turn around and say it’s self-defence They think we’re fools We see it all And we see through you Everything you do is evil And nothing you say is true One day soon People will unite Put aside our differences And end this genocidal, racist, immoral, illegal, Western-funded apartheid They’re raping all the prisoners I’m sorry but it’s true They treat the Palestinians like vermin And they try to convince you That they’re innocent when guilty But they’ve stolen all the land Promised to them in 1916 By the world’s richest clan Oh we see it all And we see through you Everything you do is evil And nothing you say is true One day soon People will unite Put aside our differences And end this genocidal, racist, immoral, illegal, Western-funded apartheid It’s apartheid It’s genocide And the whole word cries