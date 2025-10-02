Money

1. Are you in debt? Aside from possibly a mortgage which for many are huge, all other debts should be hacked down and disposed of. Many with unsecured debts choose to write them off, learning about how to handle the inevitable debt collector visits and threatening letters, phone calls, texts and emails that follow - using fear as the motivation to get you to pay.

2. Do you have savings? If they are mostly in some kind of financial institution that promises to pay you back at some point, then they are at risk – if not from total wipeout then at least tokenisation, meaning your assets will be put on a blockchain and monitored and restricted as necessary.

While this is not financial advice, for decades people have been told to invest in intangibles, pieces of paper and now electronic promises to pay – and many have profited. But if you are able to reallocate a portion of your life savings (which is what they really are) into real tangible assets you have full claim over – such as land, property, businesses, tools, raw materials, precious metals, etc., then in today’s world it would be good general advice.

3. Always use cash. Paying with a card or phone is no more convenient than taking a £20 note out of your pocket and collecting the change. Sometimes the system is down, or delayed – sometimes it’s ‘cash only please’. If we all constantly use cash – take it out of the machine (or the branch if you still have one!) and give it to the cashier (and not the self-service), then all of that cash infrastructure stays in place. They want rid of cash for the ultimate in surveillance and control of every aspect of our lives, but they will never come out and ban it (they tried in Nigeria and the people revolted) – they will just continually nudge us towards digital payments. Resist at all costs. Always use cash. Cash is freedom.

4. Don’t waste it – the power of accumulation and the options it gives you. £7 coffee. £10 bag of weed. £12 lunch. £50 takeaway. Imagine stashing away just £100/week by quitting a few of those unnecessary expenses that are keeping you poor and stopping you from doing what you want with your life: in two years, you will have £10,000. Enough to start a business, clear debts completely, emigrate – whatever is in your plans for your life.

Education

1. What exactly does school do? Not only overtly indoctrinate children into believing such patent unscientifc nonsense as man-made climate change, cross-species evolution, more than two genders, virology and so on, but more importantly it trains them how to obey and subvert their own natural individual flair and creativity. You are not yourself, you are part of a collective and if you do not show desired behaviours you will be punished. What honest parent would claim this is the best way to help their children develop into their full potential?

2. How hard is it to educate your own children? In a word, easy. Because you love your little ones more than any teacher could, you attend to their every need and individuality - and therefore need to spend far less time teaching them and more on letting them play, explore and develop. It still requires active involvement, but there are resources and help for everyone home educating their own children and not letting an insane, violent, greedy state do it.

Work

Many jobs are worthless and well-paid, while others do back-breaking or genuine hard work and are paid a pittance. Why do you do what you do? How long would it take you to plan, prepare and effect a complete change in your working life and income? Have you thought about starting businesses – whether online (at a cost of about £100) or offline, or both?

Taxes and Fines

While opinions vary on the legality of taxation with threats, i.e. extortion, or fines for speeding (is there a victim? Then how can it be a crime?), in the end we are funding our own demise. Yes they create more and more currency every time an individual, business or government borrows money, but your earnings are real labour and productivity, and it is paying for the infrastructure of our own future enslavement.

Health

Most supermarkets are filled with what can best be described as poison - sweet-tasting, delicious, or nicely-fragranced, poison, but poison nonetheless. While this is slowly beginning to change in the U.S., what we put into and onto our bodies is vital to how we will be feeling over the next hours and days. Long-term self-poisoning habits will leave us with long-term illnesses which the health industry that fronts for Big Pharma will call various illnesses - and sometimes even genetic! While it’s true most of us inherit bad choices from our parents, it is down to us from right now to decide what exactly we are feeding ourselves and our families. This also goes for washing powder, soap, toothpaste and everything we surround ourselves with everyday. Make it toxin-free and see how your family’s health improves.

Digital

Exists only for spying, tracking and control; de-digitise as much as possible. Leave your smartphone at home. Pay cash, use non-digital alternatives as much as possible, use social media much less and salt any online data you leave. There are varying degrees of ‘opting out’ of the increasingly-digital world, but as we go forward these will be reduced considerably. They’re wiring up the trees for God’s sake.

Home

Grow, trade, skills. Many people already work locally – as tradesmen, retail businesses, etc., many people already shop and trade locally – but what if many more of us started doing that too? Turning our lawns into vegetable gardens and chicken-raising, or even changing our job from aiding the government or corporations, to a more productive and local one – thus avoiding long daily commutes and regular rush hour motorway trips at the same time. Everyone’s situation is different of course, but whatever your circumstances, those that comprehend the true situation and want to help make a better world right now can always find a way to do so.

Media

Everyone knows the media lies and is biased, but many do not realise to what extent the entire news-entertainment system is both a distraction from the real machinations of the establishment and gives people a false framework and distorted lens through which to view the world. Walt Whitman (?) said the man who doesn’t read the newspapers is uninformed, while those who do read them are most certianly ill-informed. The media is there to aid the rulers and to misinform you about everything. From that standpoint, it is much easier to understand it, but better yet to switch it off forever.

Voting

It’s allowed because it gives us plebs the illusion that we have a choice and a say in how things are run, when nothing is further from the truth. As George Carlin said, we have no choice; we have owners who own everything and make all the important decisions. Yes, someone is going to get in if you don’t vote, but with less and less of the people’s approval, and everyone else will know it. Starmer is in Number 10 right now on 24 per cent of the country’s vote.

Nothing you or I do is going to stop the politicians implementing what their paymasters want; whether we engage or not, they are full steam ahead with total digital control. The things we can actually do and that will make a huge difference to us and anyone else who decides they don’t want to live in a permanent tyranny and poverty are those listed here.

Non-aggressive non-compliance. Nobody has any actual lawful authority over you, unless you have harmed or caused loss to another or their property. Putting on a suit and calling yourself ‘the government’ gives you no more rights to control people than anyone else.

Yet they do have power, because we give it to them every time we believe they DO have authority and acquiesce to their demands. While many did lock themselves in their houses and masked up, following all the rules of the covid era, several millions did not, and nor were they coerced into taking an experimental medical product from some of the world’s most criminal companies. They only have the power you give them. They can force you physically, but then that would be overt tyranny and they really don’t want you to know you’re a slave with privileges which can be taken away.

You CAN take back control over your life despite what you have been led to believe, but only YOU can do it.

Feedback on this list most appreciated, with peace & love & faith :-) xxx