One of the possible reasons why people who think of themselves as holding particular political views can’t seem to have a civil conversation with ‘the other side’ is because there seems to have been a deliberate muddying of political definitions and different types of government.

So two people who may actually agree on a lot may still be screaming at each other in the belief that their two positions are utterly opposed and there is no ground for compromise or common ground anywhere.

This is patently false from the outset – they must agree on an awful lot of things to even be able to talk to each other, but nevertheless, we should attempt a basic definition of various types of ‘isms’ that so many use in, ahem, debates, because the same word will mean something completely different to each side:

Capitalism – The mistaken belief that free markets exist anywhere in the world.

Socialism – The mistaken belief that the state can solve problems without capturing industry or industry capturing the state.

Corporatism – another word for fascism. Also called public-private partnerships (PPP)

Fascism – the merger of state, industry and technology so that the corporations control the state (eg, U.S., UK, Europe, etc.)

Communism – the merger of state and industry so that the state controls the corporations (eg, China, Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia).

Subscribers to each political philosophy above will be indignantly formulating their responses to these definitions that they completely disagree with right now, because you believe and have been told x,y,z...but here’s the truth before you do:

All of the above clearly end in the same result, because all economies are underpinned by the banking mafia’s currencies which hoover all wealth upwards no matter what kind of political system you supposedly live under.

Corruption and chaos are rife for a reason, but we should all agree on the root cause of it - the central/investment banking mafia and their fiat currencies, and not keep fighting over which kind of kayfabe political system we live under or would prefer to live under.

Shackles or collar and cuffs, what’s the difference?

Here’s another one that will probably piss you off before it sets you free: liberty and equality are mutually exclusive. Nothing wrong with fraternity, but they meant a different type of ‘brotherhood’ in 1789 and the reign of terror in France.

If we are free then we are not equal, and if we are equal then we are not free (hang on before you skip to the comments, just a little longer.)

Let’s sweep a couple more definitions away while we’re on the rampage, because they are also facades:

Liberalism (classic) – a soft version of socialism.

Liberalism (modern radical) – a cultural version of fascism.

Conservatism – The mistaken belief that you can wind the clock back to a less tyrannical time via the ballot box, when this has been going on for 250 years and every party is owned by the bankers, especially the populist ones you are told are anti-establishment - see Trump for a 180 degree betrayal of his support.

Which leaves us with:

Anarchy/Voluntaryism – what rejecting the state in all its various forms will supposedly lead to and so is vilified and rejected out of hand by all establishment academia and media.

But an-archy actually means without rulers; the rules are still natural law – do no harm, cause no loss to body or property. Jesus said ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’ which also covers it.

It’s not as if we have peace and lawfulness in the world now is it, with most of the crimes coming from the establishment and the political class as well as the criminal gangs they knowingly sponsor at home and abroad?

So the equality we need is equality under the law - again, something we don’t have today because the establishment is protected while the common people are subject to lawfare.

All other attempts to force equality impinge on people’s freedom. The left always assume that without the state, people would be selfish and not want to contribute to communal or regional or national needs, but i propose that the opposite would be the case. Especially when you consider that through direct and indirect taxes, the state and the corporations take up to 75% of your income including when you die, which means that without the state and its extortion of our labour, everyone would be much, much wealthier, which again contrary to leftist myth, makes most people more generous. You can’t share it if you don’t have it.

If every household took responsibility for its own affairs back from the state and the corporations, the world would be a much safer, stronger and more prosperous place. They are relying on apathy, laziness, comfort and inertia.

You don’t have to wait for the world to change before you do though - the greatest effect of that taking back control of our lives is on you and yours. Own income, own education, own healthcare, own maintenance, own food - and calling in independent specialists when needed (like farmers).

There are only two sides in the worldwide political struggle today: those who own the money presses, and the rest of us.

Everything else is divide and rule so that we keep forgetting who is responsible. Peace.

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