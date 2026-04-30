The Light paper

The Light paper

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Darren Enright's avatar
Darren Enright
4d

I wonder who created ism's ??? 🤔 another rabbi hole to go down😉

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Calvin Perrins's avatar
Calvin Perrins
4d

You mentioned equality under the law but what is that specifically????? Constitutional common law - jury independence!

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