They addicted us to this online world then turned it into a prison with rewards for compliance and sanctions for dissent.

We were lured in with the promise of free, open communication and the exchange of ideas with the rest of humanity, but over the last 25 years, the giant technology corporations, set up by the intelligence agencies and owned by the banking cabal, have gradually taken over 95% of the web, from social media to shopping to search.

They are creating a world where you will not be able to access any of their ‘services’ including banking, official government business like driving licence and passport or benefits, or social media sites without verifying who you are through the digital ID system.

While communicating with everyone is fun, it is not worth the price we will be paying, which is the relinquishing of freedom of choice over our own lives, and having someone else make the rules as to what we can buy, where we can go and how we earn a living, among other things.

I will remain online as long as I can without giving up any more freedom, but eventually I presume even email access and just having an ISP/mobile account will require digital ID and digital currency, so I will likely be reduced to only talking to people in real life to find out what is going on and to maintain sanity, which is probably not a bad thing.

Until someone knocks on the door or arrives with guns, a farmer getting on with his work has no need of knowing what psychopaths in suits and cults far away are doing – only that they are planning to take everything from him and he needs to be ready for the day that they do show up with papers or guns or both.

Do we need to be online at all? Of course there are positives, but think about it: while without the internet we would have to change our ways a fair bit; without the internet, the psychopathic cult could not possibly achieve their insane plan of having every single thing on Earth (including us) tokenised on the blockchain, a permanent, transparent ledger which they can completely control.

With no smart devices, including phones, they cannot map and track everyone, everywhere – which they are currently doing of course.

I don’t know exactly which path they intend to take to try and implement their full digital system with the least resistance, but to imagine that they will try without first engineering a major crisis or crises would be naive.

Many know that the entire financial system is built on hot air and hopium, which is probably why central banks across the world have been buying gold more than ever before, and many countries have been seeking repatriation of their gold from London and Washington (they are obviously no longer more afraid of the threat of a Russian or Chinese invasion).

At some point though, they are going to pull the plug, and there are so many points of weakness in the system that it doesn’t matter which bubble pops first – there will be a contagion and the entire economy will grind to a halt. You will have 2-5 days to buy everything you have with whatever cash you have – the banking system will be down so no cards, phones or electronic means of payment – just good old cash.

After two or three weeks of the shops being empty and having their bank accounts frozen, people will begin to get very desperate. After a few more weeks, there will have been sufficient chaos for them to unveil their ‘rescue plan’ – a wipeout of the national debt and certain personal debts, and other sweeteners to entice everyone into their new failsafe, amazing, free, now-you-can-eat-at-least, all-digital currency and ID system – which ‘we’ve had to have because of [insert whatever bogus cause they have trotted out in the media relentlessly for weeks while people rioted, starved and begged the architects of their misery for a solution – cyber attacks, commercial banks, far right conspiracy theorists, farmers, etc. etc.]’ so they can safely say ‘this new system is secure, fair, inclusive and will help us fight climate change and pandemics and terrorism and crime all at the same time. Now do you want a sandwich?’

Whether or not I’m being mystic reg here, it could well play out along these lines. The point is, having a supply of your own food and/or being able to source it locally without electricity or motorised transport is always going to be an advantage and will genuinely help reduce waste and inefficiency anyway.

Being able to offer skills, knowledge, products or just good old fashioned valuable items like silver coins, booze or cigarettes in exchange for what you need is always going to be an advantage, whether it’s after a financial collapse or weather catastrophe.

The more of us that are prepared, the less desperation there is going to be, and the more co-operation we can engender, meaning their big final gambit does not pay off, and we rebuild the economy from the ground up resisting all macro systems, on the grounds that they can never cater to everyone’s needs. As Larken Rose said, “Cooperation does not require the existence of political power.”

There are of course thousands of variables, but whichever way they go, being self-reliant and building a network of like-mindeds is always going to help both you and those around you.

If we can get online, freely trading would be valuable: Free Trade site

with peace & love & faith :-) xxx