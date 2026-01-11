The Light paper

The Light paper

Ali Bee
1d

Those of us who are older and lived in a world without the internet used to communicate by telephone, fax and sending letters, paid by cash or cheque, even in the shops. We had meetings face to face and socialising was meet ups and nights out. We visited friends and family often. Having lived in that world it's easier to make comparisons to where we are now. Where we could be heading is something a lot of us just can't comprehend. How we let it get this far is frightening beyond belief but it has woken so many up to how this world is run by psychopaths and evil. Being prepared is no longer a choice but a necessity. God help us all 🙏

Phil
1d

Yes I’m also from that old analogue world too and whilst I look retrospectively at how we used to go about daily life I also look at how this whole digital prison has crept up on us all whilst we where all in a blissful sleep

Saddest part is we all thought the new technology was given to help make our lives easier whilst unwittingly signing away our freedoms one click at a time

We used to have cb radios back in the 1980’s and that was our social media platform and the best part was we would meet up and make friends and socialise down the pub or have breakers meetings in the town where everyone was welcome to join in.

No government spying on us no loss of freedoms of speech or assembley and best of all we made lifelong friends some of whom I still know to this day

It was cheap to buy the equipment most people never bothered to buy the £10 licence anyways and we had massive amounts of fun

Sadly times have changed and not for the better but I can’t help thinking we’ve all played a small part in compliance even if we didn’t realise it from the start because it was a very quiet and slow creep

