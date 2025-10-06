How do we avoid what is planned?

Go analogue – read books, use cash, grow food, meet friends face to face and ditch your addiction to the smartphone spy surveillance network device you carry with you everywhere you go, and that knows every single thing about you, including how long it takes you to pee. Well, you don’t even leave it outside the toilet, do you?

It is NOT Biblical prophecy that we are heading for the ‘Mark of the Beast’. Biblical prophecy is fulfilled, for those that are drawn to understanding those things.

It IS true that the world we have is evil, corrupt and we are on course to walk right into their Smart C40 Cities, their Agenda for the 21st Century, which will enslave and commodify everything on Earth including us, once they have got the population down to Georgia Guidestones level.

The survivors of whatever hellish plans they have for mankind will live in digital prison camps.

This will mean a total lack of freedom for all; poor health through forced medication and poor diet containing little saturated fat or protein, leading to a short life span; 1984-like conditions for some and Brave New World for others - they won’t even understand the meaning of rebellion because for those that go along with the digital prison camps and are happy to live their lives under the regime, life will be...tranquillised.

If like me, you don’t want this to happen to mankind, then we have to remind people that they still have a choice on whether to accept the coming all-digital world which will lead to mass depopulation, the total end of free choice and a permanent totalitarian dystopian unjust world, with a boot stamping on every human face that is left, forever.

This choice is ours to make – today, right now and for every day going forward.

The choice to break our addiction to doing everything online or via our devices, which gives those who rule the world the ultimate access to everything about us – our data – which the UK Government is currently busy selling off to the world’s richest technology companies, and supporting them by passing horrendously fascist legislation which is giving them more and more control over our lives.

One of the main reasons they are getting away with such outright skullduggery is that the establishment can now use not only the legacy media, which still has an unfathomably large influence on people, but also social, or really, personal media, to distract almost everyone from what is really going on.

We have information overload, and it’s a tactic that is making us lose our focus on the central problems and the simple solutions that are available to us, but which will only be available to us for a short while longer.

We all need to make some small, personal sacrifices and changes in our lives, so that we are no longer serving or supporting the state and its corporate and banking masters, in as many ways as we can manage, as soon as we can.

This is why all ‘mass movements’ are nothing more than controlled opposition and data-gathering exercises.

Because the solution lies in what we ourselves do personally, setting the example for those around us but more importantly, doing what we believe will end the digital prison camps that they have planned for us – starting with de-digitising ourselves and going back to analogue and the real world as much as possible while there is still time.

You want to resist digital ID? Resist digital. Use as many alternative methods as you can to avoid the total monitoring of your life and everyone in it.

I’m not saying don’t use a computer at all, but i am saying at least try and keep it separate from your phone as much as possible - for some people, they are completely different things already and that could be the case for many more of us, so that everyone keeps much of their privacy and the system doesn’t know everything about us any more, including everywhere where we go - if we at least start leaving our smart surveillance devices at home, that is.

You can see the infrastructure for the smart cities, or digital prison camps, being built everywhere.

The towers, the cameras, the robots and drones that will ultimately patrol every street and field. That could also be why they are making the police one of the most hated institutions right now (‘accidentally’ shooting innocents and arresting disabled and blind pensioners protesting genocide are not the moves of a good p.r. team – someone needs a word).

In truth, we are facing a nightmare scenario, but people still think voting for a different twat to manage the farm and pretend they’re in charge is the answer, or violent revolution is (name one that wasn’t illuminati-engineered). Many think that trying to physically separate ourselves from the world that they are almost finished creating is a solution, but they aren’t going to let us do that, because they are psychopaths and they want total control over everything on Earth.

Warning people all the time, through every medium available and using every creative idea that arises about the dangers of digital is paramount – now more than ever.

People are at least aware of digital ID and oppose it, many are also aware of the planned digital currency which will be tied to it and then restrict us as they see fit.

But the connection has not yet been made for most between the Biosurveillance State, Agenda 2030 and the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ with all its Climate Hysteria, and the Total Digitisation of everything, from cars to banking to communications – which we are being sold as advancing into a world that will be more efficient, more convenient, safer and a whole host of utter liar words they will continue to use to try and persuade us that digital is good when it really isn’t.

We need to cut the communication flow between ourselves and the corporations, the state, intelligence agencies and anyone else privy to everything we are doing with our lives and what really makes us tick, also known as our ‘personal data’ – another weasel phrase to get us to abandon our privacy which is every human’s natural right, whether you have something to hide or not.

Those that defend the most evil regime in history (it has stated its goals many times over the decades, they’re just not broadcast on their owned and operated media system, obviously) think it’s good that total digital surveillance will keep us safe and eradicate crime, but they have to ask themselves – how has it worked out so far, given that Britain and especially London has one of the highest number per capita of CCTV cameras in the world?

Have we eradicated crime or has it gotten worse?

Have we gotten safer or is the world more divided and angry than ever?

Have we ended war, which is unfathomably stupid at all times and only ends in the destruction of the lives of millions of ordinary people, but makes billions for those who make and sell the bombs and death, or is there just as much of it?

The idea that only other countries or previous times in history were subject to propaganda is pure propaganda itself.

Of course we have all been indoctrinated in their schools, brainwashed by their media, nudged by their psychological manipulation teams and otherwise utterly confused and fearful about who we are and what our relationship with the state and the corporations should be, and so has almost everyone around us.

They distract and divide us over a million less signifcant things and they know how to push our buttons to get us to engage, thus keeping our focus away from them (the rulers, the bankers, the heads of the fascist organisations that they set up to brutalise, propagandise and take over the world, if you’re asking,) and stopping people from seeing how to defeat them easily, given that their plan is now evident for anyone who actually wants to see it.

Nobody needs another controlled opposition movement, leader, big idea or ‘People’s whatever’. Everyone needs to look at their own lives and see how they can cut the cord between themselves and the giant, world corporation that intends to control every aspect of our lives, including when we will die.