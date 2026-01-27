The Light paper

The Light paper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Cudenec's avatar
Paul Cudenec
4d

Hear, hear! The danger facing us all is so grave that we need to put our egos and personal preferences to one side and fight together to ensure that our children and grandchildren are not reduced to slavery by the satanic global mafia.

Reply
Share
Mike Thompson's avatar
Mike Thompson
4d

I've reduce my numbers of the Lightpapers every month because it's winter and I don't deliver to as many letterboxes also not many passersby at our SITP

Hopefully in spring I'll will increase my order

All the best 👍

MT

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 thelightpaper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture