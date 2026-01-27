Some people cancel their subscriptions to The Light paper or stop ordering for bulk distribution for a number of reasons, but most of the time they are unsaid.

While the majority will be financially-motivated, some will be because of particular articles or opinions.

They may agree with our general principles of freedom, truth, honesty and holding power to account, they may disagree specifically with our coverage of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, or our exposure of the climate hoax, or any number of different topics with which they personally disagree.

This points to a wider phenomenon that we have witnessed emerging over the last 20 years or so: the inability to accept differences between us.

It’s divide and rule on steroids, and it is very, very effective.

Let’s take the truth movement: there are Christians and New Agers and Buddhists and Atheists and everything in between. There are those who believe in bitcoin and those who think we shouldn’t have a physical money system at all. Some believe Earth is a globe in a vast unknowable universe and others believe it’s a flat disc surrounded by an ice wall (and a tiny minority believe neither..)

Some think Tommy Robinson, Nigel Farage and the ‘new right’ are going to save us; others are pure voluntaryists and want the end of the powerful state completely, replaced by a small administration that answers ultimately to the people via the local parishes, districts and shires.

I could go on, but you get the point of the potential divisions among even our sub-section of society – and then there are the personal feuds and divisions of course – cults of personality, egos run amok, people desperate for attention finally getting some and not seeing the big picture, and so on.

Now, instead of all getting along because we agree on some basic fundamental facts, then forming a huge economic and political bloc to be reckoned with, we are at each other’s throats, tearing each other down, forming alliances and deepening divisions and being easily played by the manipulators of the algorithms of social media.

I’m not saying everyone should get off it (though they should), but imagine if we all met in the pub every week – would there be such divisions, with people able to communicate face to face and sort out differences like grown-ups, because life is bigger than what divides us?

It’s rather disappointing, nearly six years after the biggest wake-up event in history when millions realised they were being conned and then went searching to realise they had been conned about pretty much everything their whole lives, to have descended into such division and blindness that I bet there are large sections of the truth movement that do not (for example) distribute The Light paper, and they probably can’t even remember why – or they do have a reason, but that reason is short-sighted in the grand scheme of things.

So this is a plea – to start accepting all of the minor or less important differences between us, so we can unite in exposing the banking mafia’s lies and deceptions which they use to control everyone, and telling people what they have planned for us in the very near future - the end of anybody’s freedom to ever be different ever again.

Divided, we are going down – it’s as simple as that. We need to get our heads our of our arses and think about uniting on the main goal – preserving freedom for the future of mankind.

Listen, even if you’re a Tommy Robinson-loving, globe earth-believing, agnostic, bitcoin maximalist, if you oppose the new world order and are actively raising awareness, then I’m with you. Our differences are as small fry compared to the vision of a permanent digital gulag and total control over everyone’s lives, so can we please focus on that and start accepting that every one of us is unique and so there will always, always be differences between us - and thank God for that?

with peace & love & faith :-) xxx

