The Epstein client list is the same list of people as those who conspired together to create a fake pandemic in order to inject poison into so many people (though many got placebos/saline).

It’s the same people that have been promoting the fake climate crisis and Net Zero, in order to bring in energy controls and ruin economies.

It’s the same people who have been promoting fake terrorism, and building the surveillance state in order to monitor everyone, everywhere.

It’s the same people who are promoting digital ID and digital currency, which will be able to fully control and restrict your every choice, including whether you get conscripted.

The same people who tell you states have a right to defend themselves and then go bomb and genocide millions of people – a war of utter terror done in the name of freedom and democracy.

And they are fully supported by all heads of the media, the police, the judiciary, the military, the civil service, academia, and of course, the medical establishment – whether public or private healthcare systems.

All heads of state, prime ministers, presidents, secretaries of state, corporate executives, bank directors, religious leaders – you name it; if they are running or have run a major national or international organisation in the last 25 years then they are CRIMINALS. Every. Single. Last. One. Of. Them. The Archbishop of Canterbury telling his flock that Jesus would have taken the vaccine. No He wouldn’t, He would have stuck it up your arse you evil, wicked man and all those like you; all those vacuous, twatty ‘celebrities’ and scriptwriters are also all guilty. Everyone who persuaded people in the world’s bigget ever psyop – one that too many still believe was a real thing and ‘the vaccine never did me any harm’. Yeah, what about the next one they get you to take?

We will never forget, we will never stop talking about it all, and we will never, ever give in until these people see real justice. Only massive public pressure and repeated statement of the FACTS of the covid conspiracy, the child-rape conspiracy, the digital control grid conspiracy, the climate crisis CON and the rest of the LIES will ever get us there.

Because they OWN all of the corporate and state media and those organs will NEVER admit the TRUTH, EVER; they will keep people in the dark and keep calling all of these PROVABLE CRIMES and LIES ‘conspiracy theories’, and all of us who show them ‘theorists’, because all they have is lies and all they know is lies.

That is why i will never, ever stop trying to wake people up to the truth. Because it’s the right thing to do, no matter what names they call us and what they try to do to us.

with peace & love & faith xxx