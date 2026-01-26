This short video is excellent at explaining how the banking cartel, with the full approval of every government, is stealing everyone’s labour and creativity, along with the shared commons of Earth’s free recurring bounty, and how you can avoid being pisspot poor by the time 2030 rolls around.

Please stick this on and listen to it while you’re doing what you’re doing:

The only thing we don’t agree on is bitcoin - substitute that for silver and we agree with this video’s analysis and solutions completely.

EVERYTHING else we’re hearing about is a DISTRACTION from this grand recurring robbery against all of the people by the child-raping psychopaths who rule this place.

But please, instead of rolling your eyes and shrugging your shoulders, take a moment to consider your own finances. If you’re in debt, this video is kind of good news. Everyone should understand the basic fundamental mechanism of robbery so they can protect themselves and their future in a way that works for their situation individually.

Anyone that has been buying silver in the last few years understands the basic premise - you have an asset that has appreciated, so in fiat pounds or dollars, you’re ‘richer’ - but you didn’t produce any more, or buy more silver for that increase in ‘value’ - you are just experiencing a positive effect from the money printing robbery, which of course will only increase from here, meaning inflation will increase and prices will continue to rise until everything cracks.

In Weimar Germany, they used banknotes for wallpaper and fuel. With most currency now electronic, and the rest a polymer plastic, we won’t even be able to do that.

If you have savings in paper fiat currency (isas, bank accounts, under the mattress) then they will be worth about 50% of their value in ten years. You can do something about it, but the realisation that the debt is only going to be paid back through permanent inflation is starting to spread, as you can see by the continuing rise in both gold and silver prices.

Also get a cow, or chickens at least…

