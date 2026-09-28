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The Light paper

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Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
4d

Very important you are writing about this. People need long-term non-perishable food supplies to survive what is coming. Rice, beans, nuts, oats etc. If they haven't got it, they will be in big problems. This is a deliberate plan to starve them, make them weak, and then have them begging for the CBDC as a way to get just a little bit of food - a bowl of rice or fried grasshoppers perhaps. Need to get this information out there far and wide. With all the weather manipulation, people simply cannot rely on Growing their own food, even if they have that capability.

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PandoraChaser's avatar
PandoraChaser
2d

Is there a TEXT only version of this IAF article please, as this is impossible to zoom in on and is in font I need a TEM scope to even see sorry.

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