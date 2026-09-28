“The contemporary agenda of energy, food, and inflation exceeds the capacity of any single government, or even of a few governments together, to resolve.”
Henry Kissinger, World Food Conference in Rome, 1974.
Le plus c’est change, le plus c’est la meme chose, eh?
If you want people to know why there are going to be serious food shortages and all of the social and economic disruption that is likely to result, then please order a few copies now to drop at your local shops, hand out in town or put through letterboxes.
People need to know what is really going on so they can prepare better and for the long term, and the more of us there are, the more chance we have of rebuilding quickly and fewer suffering.
Without first shedding light on the real causes of the problems, there can be no permanent solutions. Though we have those too. Knowledge, wisdom and hope.
with peace & love & faith xxx
Very important you are writing about this. People need long-term non-perishable food supplies to survive what is coming. Rice, beans, nuts, oats etc. If they haven't got it, they will be in big problems. This is a deliberate plan to starve them, make them weak, and then have them begging for the CBDC as a way to get just a little bit of food - a bowl of rice or fried grasshoppers perhaps. Need to get this information out there far and wide. With all the weather manipulation, people simply cannot rely on Growing their own food, even if they have that capability.
Is there a TEXT only version of this IAF article please, as this is impossible to zoom in on and is in font I need a TEM scope to even see sorry.