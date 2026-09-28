“The contemporary agenda of energy, food, and inflation exceeds the capacity of any single government, or even of a few governments together, to resolve.”

Henry Kissinger, World Food Conference in Rome, 1974.

Le plus c’est change, le plus c’est la meme chose, eh?

If you want people to know why there are going to be serious food shortages and all of the social and economic disruption that is likely to result, then please order a few copies now to drop at your local shops, hand out in town or put through letterboxes.

People need to know what is really going on so they can prepare better and for the long term, and the more of us there are, the more chance we have of rebuilding quickly and fewer suffering.

Without first shedding light on the real causes of the problems, there can be no permanent solutions. Though we have those too. Knowledge, wisdom and hope.

with peace & love & faith xxx

The Light paper