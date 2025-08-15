Let’s be honest: no matter who you vote for, evil continues.

The system is evil, and the most evil system there has ever been.

Forget the Nazis, the Soviets, Rome, Babylon – what we are facing today is worse than a combination of the worst aspects of all of those combined.

Nothing less than the destruction of every aspect of our civilisations that made us frutiful and prosperous for thousands of years.

The world has gone mad, and it is cheering itself on its own insanity and debasement and detachment from the truth, leading to a sharp turning away from what is good, what is natural and what works for humanity.

The system has been made corrupt and inverted itself in every way imaginable, including of the nature of reality itself – and largely due to the complete capture of every institution that we are led to believe are holding the pillars of society up: religions, banks, governments and their bureaucracies, universities, militaries, police forces and judiciaries, healthcare, media, industry, energy, transport, entertainment, sport, fashion – you name it, it has been captured and re-purposed to enhance the power of those who undeniably rule the world through their control of the issuance of all currencies through central and commercial banks.

They start wars and order genocides. They traffic, rape and murder children, and brag about it through their occult symbolism and signals. They assassinate, carry out false flags, defame, debank and destroy people – and we all carry on regardless, as if they're all always coincidences, it only ever happens in the past, or at least it's not happening to us.

Because of their control of both our belief and emotional systems – our consciousness in other words – we can be made to brush off, forget, or believe the opposite of what our own senses tell us is true. So they can claim there was blood everywhere at a false flag scene and keep repeating it over and over until you believe what you hear, instead of what your eyes are showing you: a bandage with a spot of blood on it.

It is hubris that makes us fall for this deception. We couldn’t be fooled, could we? We’re smart – we learned our times tables; algebra; calculus; or how to do some job in a reasonably competent matter at least. So how could we possibly be fooled by a luanr lander made of curtain rods, tin foil and wonky metal cabinets?

If you do finally come to accept the truth of your own eyes and heart, and realise how evil the system we currently have is, how much we have been lied to, and how much worse it’s going to get - leaving our children to face a future of no freedom that our grandparents would have been horrified to see - the main question is, what do we do about it?

We in the awake community (those who have accepted what their own senses and thinking tell them is true, in direct opposition to almost everything the system teaches us,) have long pondered, debated and fallen out over that question.

Do we need a revolution, like the English, American, French or Russian ones, or the Arab Spring? No. Because they were all brought about by the system. To give the illusion of progress and rebellion against tyranny, when they all involved mass murder and the progression towards a far more subtle tyranny – through economy/trade and schooling/media.

Conglomerates and huge banks run the world. Who denies this? When a recent Prime Minister and a Chief of Staff have told us point blank in interviews that the cabinet, ministers and the PM do not run the country, but rather, everything is scripted and it’s all for show, what more delusion do we need to cling to?

There is no democracy. We vote every five years for a different colour rosette to manage the farm. We have no further say in anything save local councils, and the direct mayor system is taking even that away.

For the first time in decades, we got one vote on one important matter about ten years ago, and they tried to overturn that, and have in effect with our continued membership of the echr and the european defence union. They removed the good bits – schengen and tariff-free trade (what most remainers actually voted for) – and left us with political and military ties. Plus trade barriers. So that our only decision was shown to be the wrong one and we need rulers to continue managing more and more aspects of our lives.

We are ruled by evil. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can walk away.

One by one, then more and more then everyone. Leave the system. Don’t use the conglomerates. Minimise use of their banks, and tech. Get rid of your smartphone or at least leave it at home so they can no longer use and sell your tracking data. And then get rid of it, meaning digital ID is very hard to bring in. Take a book with you.

Use cash everywhere. Keep the cash infrastructure alive. Grow some of your own food; buy from local producers where possible; use small shops, farm shops; start your own community shop. Trade with anything but fiat currency, preferably not electronically. Gift and swap economy. Charity shops. Make do and mend. Learn to make, create, pursue passions and enhance skills so our services to other become multiple.

A society is made up of the thoughts and actions of the people in it. Which is also why we need to lock up every criminal convicted of crimes against a person, their property, or humanity at large – including politicians, bankers, police, judges – you name it; criminals are running the show and they all need to be arrested and tried at some point.

Please copy and paste this rather than share it and give me a credit or link back if you want to.



With peace & love & faith <3 xxx