AI will not be transforming and uplifting the economy any time soon. Large Language Models are simply very smart text predictors, and they are so good at it that they appear to be able to converse like a human.

Let that sink in for a minute. AI is basically a parlour game; a curio; an entertaining distraction that produces nothing original of value at all. Most companies are re-hiring humans after realising the hype and losing revenue quickly. AI graphic and audio output is similarly very low quality.

Now think of the huge valuations for OpenAI, Nvidia, Oracle, AMD etc. and the big circle jerk of investment that most people paying attention know about (each company promises to buy the next’s products or services, with no money ever changing hands, but money pours into the shares from the public because of the incessant, ubiquitous hype).

All that money for a parlour game. And there will be winners and losers.

The winners are the central banking cartel, who get the much-needed huge capacity to store every piece of data on every single thing on Earth, so it can be monitored and controlled forever. Don’t think the surveillance centres won’t be guarded by armed drone swarms either. People will get annoyed when they have no water and power blackouts because of these monstrosities, i expect.

The data centres are primarily to monitor and control us, of course. The losers. Not just the ones who are going to lose their shirts when the tens of thousands of surveillance data centres are all built – with your money – and the obviously ridiculous valuations of these mostly useless companies, set up as a front for the real purpose of infinite data surveillance, collapse to pennies on the dollar, but all of us who value our privacy and freedom as individuals.

ChatGPT et al. will be like Pets.com in years to come. At what point in the process will you realise it’s all total bollocks and everyone is being manipulated to pay for their own permanent digital gulag – even those who ‘fear’ the ‘rise’ of AI?

It’s more human than just a search engine if you’re lonely, and it performs the same task only much worse, as most have found out. You have to tell it off for being biased and then it apologises and strokes your ego. Seriously pathetic. Not using whatever part of your mind that sifts information for relevancy and veracity is probably not conducive to a strong mental capacity either.

Everything digital, internet, online and smart is their world – their infrastructure for a totalitarian society where morality is baked into the currency so nobody can deviate from what is good and right.

Of course, who determines what is good and right seems to be the same people emailing convicted child sex trafficker and rapist Jeffrey Epstein about pizza and beef jerky, so one would be forgiven for not expecting their permission-based financial system to be in line with God’s morals and laws (like do not steal, do not murder etc.)

Just so you know, you are also invested and paying for these data surveillance centres via the stock market and the ‘Mag 7’ if you have a pension, shares Isa or similar. And you will also similarly lose out when the hot air finally leaves the giant bubble that is the parlour game called ‘Automated Imitation’.

Minimise your exposure at least and yes, this is probably financial advice: buy gold.

