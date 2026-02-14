‘They own everything. They own all the important land, they own all the corporations... and they own all the big media companies so they control just about all the news and information you get to hear...’ - George Carlin.

So the world is run by the sickest, most evil, supremacist, eugenicidal shtbags of meat you could possibly imagine, but obviously the legal system they own and the media they disseminate are never going to do or say anything substantial about it.

You will get a few bones like Andrew and Gates and Mandy, but the system they serve keeps on quietly heading towards its ultimate goal of total control.

What, then, do we do about it?

While many proposed solutions involve somehow getting a great number of people to do or not do something or other, not enough suggest what we as individuals can do in our daily lives without waiting for the rest of the world to catch up to the blindingly obvious.

We have all kinds of power within our sphere to affect much around us, and that can cause ripples, though the point is to live free and true yourself as much and as soon as possible without needing anyone else to do the same.

Talking – about how the world runs and how it could be run and why party politics and representative democracy are a giant fraud to give people ‘the illusion that you have freedom of choice’. About the wilder aspects of the lies and deceptions you have uncovered at the right moment – start and keep conversations going, with family, friends, colleagues, neighbours. They are getting bombarded every day with the distractions and the lies, so we have to be the antidote – the ones talking about what they are not hearing on the news. It’s not enough to do it online where we are all in echo chambers.

Changing – everything we can from where how and when we shop, how we earn our money, how we save, and even our living and family situation. Many rightly decry the massive influx of islamic peoples into Britain over the last 50 years, sounding the alarm that white nationals will be a minority by 2050, if not sooner. Well it’s time to have a family then, or expand your family, or encourage your children and grandchildren to focus on it. Family is wealth you cannot buy, although they are trying to change that as well of course...

Start a family, start a business, build a house, buy a smallholding, learn a hundred new skills from the small to the large, make plans and then make them happen. They want you depressed, unmotivated and paralysed by fear and worry if you have uncovered their plans – but that is letting their demoralisation psyop win (watch Yuri Bezmenov). They want to ruin the world, they want to ruin your life, so make your life as incredible as possible and shine a light into the darkness that they are trying to spread everywhere.

Many are positive and optimistic because they don’t know that there is anything sinister behind the curtain, nudging them down a path from which there will be no return (the full digitisation of everything including money).

But to be a force for good in a world that you know is run by child-killing psychopaths who are intent on killing off most of us and enslaving the last 500 million, because you can navigate their narratives like Neo at the end of the Matrix and see up ahead to what is planned and can prepare for it - who’s not taking advantage of that? It’s frustrating trying to show people the real thing when they are so used to the shadows, but persist we must, because it’s all we have.

I could ramble on all day – I just wanted to hammer the point home that organisations and individuals who advocate for elections and parties, referenda and voting, mass rallies and strikes, petitions to parliament, etc. etc. to somehow strike a decisive blow for the little guy are missing the point. There shouldn’t be such a huge powerful state, banking and business behemoth that runs the world, and we keep giving it power by voting, opposing, accepting and most importantly paying for and using it. It is unlawful, tyrannical and need not exist.

You bring it down by not using it, not supporting it and becoming ‘state-free’ as it were. For some that is almost impossible, but for many is it very doable and many are doing it, to their great advantage. Very few can completely leave the system, but the yardstick is: will you be able to survive outside of a world of programmable digital currency and permissioned access to everything?

Forget big and collectivist notions; think small, individual families and communities, and raising ourselves up by using what is around us and our own skills and knowledge, teaching those around us and the next generations as we go.

I’m optimistic because nobody wants to live in a world without individual choice and expression – they just don’t all know it yet.

Peace :-) xxx