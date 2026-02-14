The Light paper

Discussion about this post

Phil Palij
5d

Actually doing something, changing habits of a lifetime in order to oppose this persistent criminal ruling elite at a national and supra-national level is not an easy path to take for ordinary people. Like going on a diet you have to work at it.

One of the reasons I like the Light Paper is its potential both online and in print to become a flagship for the freedom movement. We have the facts, we have the information and we know the mass media acts like a mind control diverting peoples attention to trivia when they should be up in arms about what the governments are doing to them moving the spotlight away from their criminality.

Its the media stupid. Its getting all the resistance movements, the dissenter movements to pull together with a coherant target of reaching consistently every household in the country online or in print.

Motivation: Several conversations I have had on the matter reveal people get upset and angry enough to do something when it gets personal. And its getting very personal when you have to think about what Big Brother thinks every time you open your mouth.

The Truth and Freedom movement has to raise its game.

dallas
5d

Just my little bit to keep reminding people of what they have done

https://dallast59.substack.com/p/play-me-stupid-play-me-dumb-studio

