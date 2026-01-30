The next issue of The Light will look something like this when it comes out shortly, and you only have today and tomorrow to order some copies in advance to distribute/post/place in your area.

People are ready for it - the onslaught of ‘crises’, fearmongering and emotional rollercoasters they put people on via broadcast and social media have left them dazed and confused, scared and looking for answers: ‘why is this happening? what is the world coming to?’

We know it’s all by design and they’re being psyop’d to death - but it’s hard to tell people that, you kind of have to let them figure it out for themselves.

But with the increasingly tight control over the flow of information (including LEGISLATION to prevent free and open discourse among adults), nobody will find out unless there are seeds, threads, clues for them to find.

Coming across The Light paper in a chippy or on a train with a piece on the midazolam murders or how digital ID fits in with the decimation of the high street might awaken their latent interest in finding out just what exactly is going on and why the world seems so chaotic at the moment.

Almost all of our articles have short links at the bottom for people to follow up, and they start to follow some of our writers/contributors, learning more. You set them on a journey and neither of you will ever know.

The truth is exciting and interesting to people, believe it or not. Have a chat with an awake friend in a pub or cafe and notice people starting to lean in, and then often chirp in too: ‘really? how do you know that?’

It might be the enemy to the psychopaths in charge, but finding out the truth about 9/11, covid, JFK, Diana, the money system, the ‘progress’ of technology and much more is just about the most interesting thing to a great many people.

After all, it was to you and me wasn’t it?

Have a great weekend, and please order a few or many copies of The Light today:

The Light website

Thank you,

with peace & love & faith xxx