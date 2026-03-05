In 1945, the U.S. obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan to bring an end to the war in the Pacific.

We have been led to believe that this was done with atomic bombs, what people today call nuclear weapons, but a re-examination of the evidence, together with what we already know about the massive lies told to populations, will show that ‘nukes’ are scientifically impossible and evidentially absent from the world.

If your response to this view is highly emotional, it is a sure sign of an implanted false belief that you will irrationally defend without prima facie evidence; just ‘everyone knows that!’ or ‘don’t be so ridiculous…what about…?’

The U.S. or Israel double-tapped a girls’ school on Saturday, killing 175 girls, staff and two first-responders. These are not people who are respectful of innocent lives and the Geneva convention.

Do you seriously believe that if the U.S. or Israel had weapons that could flatten and vapourise whole cities, and at least entire military bases, command centres and government buildings, they would not have used them by now?

Or Ukraine and Russia?

Or Iran?

The fact is that they are scientifically impossible, as opposed to nuclear power stations, because you cannot put enough radioactive fuel on a warhead and then have it detonate at will. Burning it at high temperatures in a stable and controlled environment is something different entirely.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed and napalmed by the same company that makes the glyphosate that gets sprayed on most of our food. Look at the first photo again - wood that survives a nuclear blast?

TNT explosions makes mushroom clouds. Sometimes they tell people the truth right in front of our faces:

So the only remaining ‘proof’ you might have of any nuclear weapons are the test videos they made in the 1950s. Look again - they’re all models. And one ‘blast’ is just the sun rising.

Hey, if you’re still not convinced that there is no threat from nuclear weapons of mass destruction (as opposed to the very real threat of cruise missile strikes on your building/hospital/school, a currency collapse or the rich and powerful trying to eat your children,) then why not take that handy advice from those 1950s government information films that if you hear a four-minute warning, you should ‘duck and cover’ under a wooden school desk to ensure your safety from a thermonuclear blast.

Link to a great collection of evidence

Have a much less fearful day,

with peace & love & faith xxx

The Light paper