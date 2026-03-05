The Light paper

The Light paper

tjb's avatar
tjb
6d

Do you remember those video clips showing all the houses being flattened by the force of a nuclear bomb.

Even as a kid, I always wondered how come the cameras (and the film) survived such a force. The camera didn’t even wobble.

Then I realised that the supposed nuclear blasts gave Japan a way of surrendering with honour, no loss of face for the Japanese. Let us not forget that Russia had already invaded the Japanese territories with traditional troops by the time Japan surrendered. Japan was beaten. The nuclear bomb allowed them to save face.

I view this as another example of propaganda to show US ‘superiority’, very similar to the filming of the moon landings almost 25 years later. (With thanks to Stanley Kubrick)

joshua daniel
6d

Totally agree and know nuclear weapons do not exist the way they say and the history. I dont care what others think. They used fire bombs in Japan to make it look nuclear. We have been played so many times with fake news and wars. Enough is enough. Let's blast the truth out there and see how many people agree.

