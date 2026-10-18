The Light paper

The Light paper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maud'Dib's avatar
Maud'Dib
6d

Zionist Bolsheviks

Reply
Share
Trumps ketchup ear's avatar
Trumps ketchup ear
5d

This article is communist propaganda

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 thelightpaper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture