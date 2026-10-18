After the Second World War, the Nazis were given permission to go to a country and start attacking villages, murdering, raping and stealing land, until eventually they stole that much of it they took over pretty much the whole country.

And they made laws discriminating against the native population – treating them like second-class citizens, forcing them into smaller and smaller ghettos, until one day they could control every part of the natives’ lives, including restricting their travel, water, food and general ability to thrive and live normally.

From time to time, the natives would fight back, but it was always crushed by the Nazis and then used as an excuse to take even more land, kill more natives and impose even more restrictions.

The Nazis always claimed that their disproportionate collective punishment killings were self-defence, and because they paid handsomely for influence in all the major nations of the world, almost all of the world’s media and alt-media backed them up, and so most people largely ignored it and didn’t protest to their officials.

Many actually supported the Nazis, mainly because the Nazis also continually claimed that the natives’ land was their ancestral homeland, and a God they didn’t believe in promised it to them in a book they don’t read or believe. This was of course a massive lie, because they had come from Europe, Russia and the United States for the most part.

Rebranding the natives into terrorists that are bothering the Nazis in their rightful, ancestral homeland was a stroke of genius and testament to the advanced nature of mass mind control in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. The Nazis invaded, attacked, displaced, murdered and then lie about it with impunity, and they get away with it, by having people believe they are the victims and intimidated by the surrounding nations.

They didn’t specifically announce a Final Solution complete genocide for the natives whose land they stole, but after about 77 years, they decided now was the time to execute it.

So the Nazis began systematically demolishing the remaining ghettos, razing homes, killing hundreds of thousands, displacing millions, indiscriminately murdering unarmed civilians, medics, journalists, women, children, babies, all while the world looked on in either apathy, delight or horror, but even those countries where people loudly raised concerns swiftly brought anti-terrorism charges to those protesting this genocide of an entire native people.

As the Nazis neared their ultimate goal – total annexation of every part of the country and removal of all non-Nazis, and many parts of the surrounding countries too – they began to get brazen in their blood-lust and power: they started attacking western journalists and elected officials who had come to see the Nazis encroaching on the final pieces of native land.

This finally started raising major international concerns from the western powers providing the weapons and political support to the Nazis, because despite being able to justify the killing of babies and children for 80 years, once politicians got attacked, things got difficult for them.

Slowly, the world realised what had really been going on, and how a genocide has been carried out and covered up, but was it too late?

To be continued.