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Robin Walker's avatar
Robin Walker
1d

I think I don't have the intellect to absorb this post, but what bits of it i have read looks interesting.

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Knickertwist Copperby's avatar
Knickertwist Copperby
1dEdited

LOL! For sport only, I ask my Brave search engine questions which I already know the answers to. Much to my chagrin, I have noticed that Brave is using AI-generated responses more and more, so now and again, I like to put it to the test. Recently, I received a completely invented explanation about something, so I pointed this out in my ‘follow-up question’. This is what I got:

I should be upfront: I'm not reliable on the granular details. If you're using any of this for research, writing, or sharing with others, I'd strongly recommend verifying against primary sources. I'm sorry for the waste of your time and the risk of misinformation.

This is obviously amusing if you have the information already. If not, then it is dangerous gaslighting!

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