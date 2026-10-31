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Stewie80's avatar
Stewie80
9h

Not religious at all, take a hard look at the world today and tell what has religion done for the world and to the world, nothing much good as I can see.

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Jan's avatar
Jan
4h

One of the many false prophets coming out of the woodwork as foretold….BEWARE.

They will certainly ramp up in numbers & deception.

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