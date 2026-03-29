Issue 68 - 'The world is a business'
The bombs are real but the reasons are all fake, aside from one
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Opinion- Palestinians are being subjected to genocide, and now Iran wonder why?
Perhaps The Ben Gurion Canal Proiect has something to do with it.
This particular paper chase, though, takes us to the origins of the Suez Canal, which opened with a grand ceremony on 17 November 1869.
Today, 10 per cent of the world's cargo ships sail through this strategic route between the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea, heading to and from the Indian Ocean and connecting Europe and Asia.
Egypt owns, controls and operates the canal now, but it was once owned by French investors who held half of the canal company's stock with Egypt's ruler Sa'id Pasha holding most of the balance.
In 1875, Egypt experienced a severe financial crisis due to mounting debt, primarily from ambitious modernization projects and loans from European powers (cough-cough no names mentioned). This crisis forced Egypt to sell its shares in the Suez Canal Company to the British government to raise funds. The sale of these shares, amounting to nearly half the company's capital, marked a significant step towards increasing European control over Egypt's finances and ultimately its sovereignty.
If you can conceive that the British Government are merely puppets of wealthy and powerful well known ‘owners’ of Britain, you may see how plans are played out across decades and centuries, (feel free to ‘google’ Balfour Declaration)
The Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by the British Government in 1917 during the First World War announcing its support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, then an Ottoman region with a small minority Jewish population. The declaration was contained in a letter dated 2 November 1917 from Arthur Balfour, the British foreign secretary to Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild.
The letter said “His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.”
My initial thought is that we gave Palestine away to the Rothschild’s when it wasn’t even ours to give away.
The Suez Company operated the canal until Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser tore up the concession in 1956 and transferred the canal's operation to the state-owned Suez Canal Authority. There then followed the Suez Crisis, also known as the second Arab-Israeli war.
Back to today:
If it goes ahead, this new canal will be almost one-third longer than the 193.3 km Suez Canal, at around 292.9 km and an estimated cost of between $16 and $55 billion. Whoever controls the canal will have enormous influence over the global supply routes for oil, grain and shipping. With Gaza razed to the ground, it would enable the canal planners to literally cut corners and reduce costs by diverting the canal straight through the middle of the territory.
Around 12 per cent of the world's trade passes through Suez on 18,000 ships a year, so you can imagine that a lot of countries will be lining up for a share of the new deal. Especially when you look at the power Iran is demonstrating with the Strait of Hormuz.
The Suez Canal is worth a staggering $9.4 billion to Egypt, which has enjoyed record-breaking revenues this year. The Ben Gurion Canal would crush this, and hurt Egypt (and continue a multi generational hatred between Israel and Egypt)
The only thing stopping the newly-revised project from being revived and rubber-stamped is the presence of the Palestinians in Gaza. As far as Netanyahu is concerned they are still standing in the way of the project; a project which may earn him forgiveness in Tel Aviv for the intelligence and military shortcomings.
Look at who is pulling the strings, and follow the money.
Bringing us back to recent times.
The Rothschild Cabal envisioned two projects for Israel - but there was one obstacle that needed to be taken care of before the projects could commence.
Netanyahu was inserted as Prime Minister to fulfill the elimination of the obstacle because he was the only one brutal enough, evil enough, calculated enough who would not feel an ounce of remorse.
The two projects are:
The Ben Gurion Canal, and a high speed rail system from tel Aviv to the shores of Gaza.
The only obstacle was the Palestinians in Gaza. Bring on the bombs and bulldozers!
Flatten Gaza in preparation for the Projects!
The Ben Gurion Canal is a revitalized concept to be a challenge to the Suez Canal owned by Egypt. The Canal will connect the Mediterranean with the Red Sea from the port of Eilat thru Gaza. The original route would have gone north of Gaza at a considerably higher price.
In the world of the Cabal, eliminating an entire population of Palestinian men, women and children - is simply collateral damage.
The high speed rail will increase tourism traffic exponentially and will operate parallel to the Canal. The $14 billion 'military aid' the US gave Israel is a down payment on an investment - an investment that will never return a dime to the American People paying for it. The new military base the US is currently building in Negev, near Gaza, will house the engineers and construction base for the Canal's excavation.
The CIA has stated that the world should expect food and retail shortages.
Why? Because they are planning a series of catastrophes to hit the Suez Canal so as to ultimately promote greater traffic to the Ben Gurion Canal. They already stoked the concept when the Ever Given ran aground in the Suez sparking concerns of the Canals' viability. This coming year, more incidents are being provoked which will affect supply chains.
China's One Road-One Belt project will take a hit. Egypt's revenues will take a hit.
And Palestine will no longer exist so they cannot take a cut of the revenues.
The cost to excavate/blast open the Canal is estimated to cost $35-$55 billion. The estimated revenues from shipping traffic alone is believed to be $8-$10 billion annually. The tourist trade could easily double, and the Saudi's Project NEOM located on the north side of the Red Sea will see increased heavier trade.
As always, follow the money. The truth is next door.
Let’s also offer some clarification on naming terms to sort the baddies from the rest.
A Jew is a member of the Jewish people, defined by ancestry or religious conversion, while a Zionist is someone who supports Zionism—the political movement for a Jewish national homeland in Israel, culminating in the modern state of Israel; many Jews are not Zionists, and some religious Jews actively oppose Zionism, viewing it as contrary to Jewish law, while many secular people are Zionists; the terms are distinct but often conflated in political discourse, with "Zionist" sometimes used as an insult for Jews, leading to confusion with antisemitism.
Judaism vs. Zionism
* Judaism: A 3,000-year-old religion and culture centered on God, divine law (Torah), and a spiritual connection to the Land of Israel, traditionally awaiting a messianic restoration.
* Zionism: A late 19th-century political movement, largely secular, that sought to establish a modern, sovereign Jewish state through national self-determination, separate from religious prophecy, according to Wikipedia.
Key Differences & Overlaps
* Identity: You can be Jewish, Zionist, both, or neither. Many Jews are not Zionists (e.g., some ultra-Orthodox), and many non-Jews are Zionists (e.g., Christian Zionists).
* Goals: Zionism is about national political power and statehood; Judaism is about religious observance and spiritual connection.
* Conflict: Some religious Jews believe Zionism's forceful establishment of a state contradicts divine will, while many secular Zionists see the state as essential for Jewish survival, notes YouTube and YouTube.
Why the Confusion?
* Conflation: The Israeli government and its supporters often equate criticism of Zionism (anti-Zionism) with antisemitism, blurring the lines, according to BBC and American Jewish Committee.
* Political Weaponization: "Zionist" is sometimes used as a derogatory term against Jews, leading many to see it as antisemitic, while others argue it's legitimate political critique, say BBC.
In essence, Jewish identity is ancient and broad; Zionism is a specific, modern political ideology about Jewish statehood, with varied interpretations and significant internal debate within the Jewish community itself.