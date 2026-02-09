It Matters.
on the law and our power
What you do makes a difference – to your life and those around you. It matters.
What the government is doing, on behalf of the international order that tells all governments what to do, matters – and despite what they say, they are ALWAYS acting against your best interests.
What can you do? First, understand this situation and know that voting for one of the controlled parties is never going to change it – never has and never will. If you have an independent speaking the truth about power then campaign for them, but the only move we want to see from politicians is a restoration of the constitution, launching a renaissance of the mass take back of power and standing up for our lawful rights – including that of juries to strike down unjust and immoral laws. That would include most legislation that has been passed in the past 250 years or more.
Burying our heads in the sand is going to lead to a horrible future for our children and theirs. Where previous generations fought to preserve our freedom, this generation (and that’s everyone alive right now over the age of 12 – Boomer, X, Millennial, Z and Alpha) is allowing the slow imposition of a fully digital matrix laid on top of the natural world, but without which no human being can actually operate in the real world.
That really matters. That is worth stopping doing whatever your entertainment hours are spent doing and using them to educate, transform our lives and resist/reverse what is coming.
Most people feel powerless, but this should not be the case at all: they require your compliance, so don’t give it to them. Have a bit of courage and learn to defend yourself against the police, the councils, busybodies – the state – by only doing the minimum of what is required, so that they do not make your life extremely inconvenient.
Millions of us refused to wear masks, or get injected, despite the full force of their propaganda machine cajoling us to, and inducing those around us to feel empowered to tell us what to do. This is the very real danger of collectivisation, or collective thinking: believing one individual is letting the entire group down and so they turn on them. This is exactly what our constitution, the law, our natural rights, are for – so no majority can impose its will on a minority. Surely this rings true for both left and right traditional political thinkers?
They need you to live online, to keep a smart phone with you at all times and to have as many smart devices in your home, car and work as possible.
They want you to rent everything and own nothing – life as a subscription service – and only those who are fully compliant will have access to the full range of products and services available. Up to date with your boosters and your children’s shots? Exceeded your monthly carbon allowance or travel miles?
So all we need to do is the opposite: live life in the real world with real tangible things as much as possble. As many are finding out, the internet was not really built for us, even though we have all had immense value out of it. But those who rule the world and want to control every aspect of everyone’s life, once even writing in stone that they wanted to reduce the population to just 500 million, gain even more value from it – and the freedom to buy, travel, work, socialise and anything else we want to do in life is more valuable than the instant communication and exchange that the internet offers.
It’s great, but it’s not essential. Social media, Amazon and Google are certainly not.
But as well as the tech and all the flock cameras and facial id systems and 5G towers infrastructure that they have built without anyone being consulted (all in the name of technological progress so it’s accepted without question), they are also passing legislation to restrict everyone’s freedom and increase their ability to surveil us immensely. From educating your children to tagging them digitally from birth, no law being passed by this or previous governments is for our benefit: it simply serves those who rule and want to control and reduce us drastically.
Those rulers who, by the way, their media are still trying to cover up being close friends and clients of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, enjoying the murder, torture and rape of young children, and who for some reason are still not announced as under investigation.
We are ruled by psychopaths who hunt naked women and eat babies. Every single person in power or controlling huge organisations is a vile criminal who should be on trial, not accepted as the source of our rights and the law. Everyone needs to know this - and the evidence is now laid bare officially (redacted of course but they announced what they left out which damning all by itself).
It is not commonly known that a jury of 12 can nullify any law, by refusing to convict anyone brought to court under that law. So the corrupt controlled politicians can pass all the laws they want, and they can get the local police to arrest you for refusing to comply. But if everyone knows that they can ‘strike down’ unjust and immoral laws by refusing to return a guilty verdict, then no-one would be in fear of ‘breaking’ that law. Justice would be restored without a shot being fired.
This is a powerful and under-appreciated weapon which the people can wield against the state, but as with most things, it remains hidden under a barrage of distraction, division and ego. That’s the utility of the internet for those who want to distract, divide and appeal to people’s egos instead of bringing down this abominable monstrosity we call a ruling establishment.
More should be talking about it, especially now they are actively trying to get rid of the right to a jury trial except for ‘the worst crimes’ – a move to nullify juries’ nullification power if ever we did see it.
Let’s talk, loudly and often. Have a great week and remember: what you do matters.
The problem is that mass media is controlled by the corrupt establishment through extreme censorship and narrative control.
Most people don't know about any remnant jury powers because such vital information is heavily suppressed and thwarted.
I did jury service once, pre-Convid-1984. It was an ugly toxic traumatic experience of one against the rest - who all believed the marshalled narrative as presented. My gut instinct and discernment said otherwise. After several days of siege conditions it did not end well (unlike in the crafted movie, "12 Angry Men").
What jury collective conscience and 'awareness' is like now I dread to think. Probably far worse, even more closed-minded, conformist and authoritarian-friendly. A scripted judge-led 'controlled demolition' environment?
Jury conditions in 2026 (if they are allowed to occur) will likely be marshalled-through using carefully selected sheeple sleep-walkers fed by years of conditioning from contrived mainstream fake narratives. It's bleak.
Treasonous CONTROLLED MEDIA is the problem. It's a perceptual illusion and inversion management system for the Orwellian establishment. How to by-pass THAT en masse? How to REACH and empower the proles?
11. Free Speech Destroyed
"Hate speech" definitions set internationally (already happening via UN)
"Misinformation" policed by global tech platforms following international standards
Dissent from global consensus becomes literally illegal
National free speech protections overridden by international "human rights" frameworks that paradoxically restrict speech
12. Health Autonomy Eliminated
WHO pandemic treaty grants international authority over national health policy
Vaccine mandates imposed globally
Medical treatments approved/denied by international bodies
Personal health decisions subordinated to "global health security"
~200 million tech workers who thought they'd escape find themselves just as controlled
13. Educational Control
Curriculum set by international standards (already happening via OECD, UNESCO)
Children educated in global citizenship, not national identity
Homeschooling restricted or banned per international children's rights conventions
Parental authority subordinated to "international best practices"
14. Privacy Annihilated
Global digital ID systems
International data sharing agreements
"Anti-money laundering" and "counter-terrorism" used to justify total surveillance
No jurisdiction to escape to with stronger privacy protections
Financial privacy eliminated (already happening via FATCA, CRS)
15. Food and Resource Sovereignty Lost
What you can eat regulated internationally (already: raw milk illegal in many places)
"Sustainable" food policies imposed (meat restrictions, insect protein mandates)
Water rights subordinated to international agreements
Energy use controlled by global carbon budgets
Local resource development forbidden by international environmental agreements
16. Religious Freedom Constrained
International "human rights" norms override religious liberty
Faith-based schools forced to comply with global curriculum standards
Religious practices deemed discriminatory by international standards forbidden
"Hate speech" laws criminalize traditional religious teachings
17. Family Autonomy Undermined
International children's rights conventions override parental authority
State can intervene based on international standards, not local norms
Family structure redefined by international consensus
Homeschooling, private education restricted
Child-rearing practices regulated by global "best practices"
18. No Competition Between Systems
This is the meta-harm that enables all others:
Currently: bad governance in one country? Move to another
Under global governance: one-size-fits-all, no alternatives
Cannot compare systems to see what works
No pressure on bad governance to improve (no competition)
No laboratory of democracy
No escape valve
19. Wealth Equalization Enforced
Global wealth taxes proposed
International minimum wage pressures
"Fair share" determined by international bodies, not democratic process
Asset confiscation justified by global "equity" goals
Professionals earning €200,000 discover they're "wealthy" by global standards and subject to redistribution
20. Employment Conditions Globally Standardized
Cannot have different labor laws
"Social dumping" prevented by international labor standards
Entrepreneurship constrained by global regulations
~3.5 billion professional class workers discover their "mobility" meant nothing when global standards are imposed
21. Innovation Suppressed
New technologies require international approval
Precautionary principle applied globally (nothing new allowed unless proven safe by international standards)
Disruptive innovation blocked by incumbent interests using global regulations
Cannot try new approaches in different jurisdictions
22. Self-Defense Rights Eliminated
International arms control overrides national gun rights
Self-defense subordinated to "global peace and security"
Individuals disarmed while global enforcement apparatus armed
Second Amendment-type protections non-existent at global level
23. Contract and Commercial Freedom Lost
International commercial law supersedes freedom of contract
Terms of trade dictated by global standards
Cannot opt out of international frameworks
Dispute resolution in international tribunals, not local courts
24. The Psychological Harm: Powerlessness
Most insidious harm of all:
Individuals reduced to utterly powerless subjects
No meaningful political participation
Cannot affect decisions that govern their lives
Learned helplessness on civilizational scale
Depression and despair from complete lack of agency
25. The Buffer Class Discovers They're Subjects Too
The Ultimate Harm to the Professional/Administrative Class:
Doctors, lawyers, consultants, academics, mid-level bureaucrats
~500 million people who currently think they're "winning"
When they go home, they discover:
Their impressive job title means nothing
They have no actual power
They're employees, not decision-makers
They're subject to the same rules as everyone else
Their "expertise" is valued only when it supports the ruling agenda
They can be fired, cancelled, or destroyed for dissent
They're just better-dressed subjects of the same 5,000 person ruling class
The Quantified Harm
People harmed or subjected to rule without consent:
Minimum (direct economic harm only): 1.935 billion
Realistic (including sovereignty loss): 5+ billion
Actual (everyone not in the ruling class): ~7,999,995,000
People who actually benefit and hold power:
Generous estimate: 5,000
Ratio: 1 ruler for every 1.6 million people ruled
The Meta-Point: Power Concentration at Unprecedented Scale
Historical aristocracies:
French pre-revolution: ~1.4% were nobles
British Empire: ~0.07% were administrators/aristocrats
Roman patricians: ~0.004%
Global governance: 0.000063% hold power
This is worse than any system of human organization in recorded history.
Why It's Irreversible Once Established
No external pressure - no competing systems to expose failures
No exit option - nowhere to escape to
Self-perpetuating - ruling class selects its own successors
Militarily enforced - global enforcement apparatus prevents resistance
Ideologically captured - all major institutions promote the system
Economically integrated - breaking away means complete economic isolation
Technologically surveilled - dissent identified and crushed before it organizes
This is why defending national sovereignty is the most important political issue of our time.
Once lost, it cannot be recovered.
The sovereign individual becomes the ruled subject, permanently.