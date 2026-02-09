The Light paper

User's avatar
Nigel Cockain's avatar
Nigel Cockain
17h

The problem is that mass media is controlled by the corrupt establishment through extreme censorship and narrative control.

Most people don't know about any remnant jury powers because such vital information is heavily suppressed and thwarted.

I did jury service once, pre-Convid-1984. It was an ugly toxic traumatic experience of one against the rest - who all believed the marshalled narrative as presented. My gut instinct and discernment said otherwise. After several days of siege conditions it did not end well (unlike in the crafted movie, "12 Angry Men").

What jury collective conscience and 'awareness' is like now I dread to think. Probably far worse, even more closed-minded, conformist and authoritarian-friendly. A scripted judge-led 'controlled demolition' environment?

Jury conditions in 2026 (if they are allowed to occur) will likely be marshalled-through using carefully selected sheeple sleep-walkers fed by years of conditioning from contrived mainstream fake narratives. It's bleak.

Treasonous CONTROLLED MEDIA is the problem. It's a perceptual illusion and inversion management system for the Orwellian establishment. How to by-pass THAT en masse? How to REACH and empower the proles?

Philip's avatar
Philip
17h

11. Free Speech Destroyed

"Hate speech" definitions set internationally (already happening via UN)

"Misinformation" policed by global tech platforms following international standards

Dissent from global consensus becomes literally illegal

National free speech protections overridden by international "human rights" frameworks that paradoxically restrict speech

12. Health Autonomy Eliminated

WHO pandemic treaty grants international authority over national health policy

Vaccine mandates imposed globally

Medical treatments approved/denied by international bodies

Personal health decisions subordinated to "global health security"

~200 million tech workers who thought they'd escape find themselves just as controlled

13. Educational Control

Curriculum set by international standards (already happening via OECD, UNESCO)

Children educated in global citizenship, not national identity

Homeschooling restricted or banned per international children's rights conventions

Parental authority subordinated to "international best practices"

14. Privacy Annihilated

Global digital ID systems

International data sharing agreements

"Anti-money laundering" and "counter-terrorism" used to justify total surveillance

No jurisdiction to escape to with stronger privacy protections

Financial privacy eliminated (already happening via FATCA, CRS)

15. Food and Resource Sovereignty Lost

What you can eat regulated internationally (already: raw milk illegal in many places)

"Sustainable" food policies imposed (meat restrictions, insect protein mandates)

Water rights subordinated to international agreements

Energy use controlled by global carbon budgets

Local resource development forbidden by international environmental agreements

16. Religious Freedom Constrained

International "human rights" norms override religious liberty

Faith-based schools forced to comply with global curriculum standards

Religious practices deemed discriminatory by international standards forbidden

"Hate speech" laws criminalize traditional religious teachings

17. Family Autonomy Undermined

International children's rights conventions override parental authority

State can intervene based on international standards, not local norms

Family structure redefined by international consensus

Homeschooling, private education restricted

Child-rearing practices regulated by global "best practices"

18. No Competition Between Systems

This is the meta-harm that enables all others:

Currently: bad governance in one country? Move to another

Under global governance: one-size-fits-all, no alternatives

Cannot compare systems to see what works

No pressure on bad governance to improve (no competition)

No laboratory of democracy

No escape valve

19. Wealth Equalization Enforced

Global wealth taxes proposed

International minimum wage pressures

"Fair share" determined by international bodies, not democratic process

Asset confiscation justified by global "equity" goals

Professionals earning €200,000 discover they're "wealthy" by global standards and subject to redistribution

20. Employment Conditions Globally Standardized

Cannot have different labor laws

"Social dumping" prevented by international labor standards

Entrepreneurship constrained by global regulations

~3.5 billion professional class workers discover their "mobility" meant nothing when global standards are imposed

21. Innovation Suppressed

New technologies require international approval

Precautionary principle applied globally (nothing new allowed unless proven safe by international standards)

Disruptive innovation blocked by incumbent interests using global regulations

Cannot try new approaches in different jurisdictions

22. Self-Defense Rights Eliminated

International arms control overrides national gun rights

Self-defense subordinated to "global peace and security"

Individuals disarmed while global enforcement apparatus armed

Second Amendment-type protections non-existent at global level

23. Contract and Commercial Freedom Lost

International commercial law supersedes freedom of contract

Terms of trade dictated by global standards

Cannot opt out of international frameworks

Dispute resolution in international tribunals, not local courts

24. The Psychological Harm: Powerlessness

Most insidious harm of all:

Individuals reduced to utterly powerless subjects

No meaningful political participation

Cannot affect decisions that govern their lives

Learned helplessness on civilizational scale

Depression and despair from complete lack of agency

25. The Buffer Class Discovers They're Subjects Too

The Ultimate Harm to the Professional/Administrative Class:

Doctors, lawyers, consultants, academics, mid-level bureaucrats

~500 million people who currently think they're "winning"

When they go home, they discover:

Their impressive job title means nothing

They have no actual power

They're employees, not decision-makers

They're subject to the same rules as everyone else

Their "expertise" is valued only when it supports the ruling agenda

They can be fired, cancelled, or destroyed for dissent

They're just better-dressed subjects of the same 5,000 person ruling class

The Quantified Harm

People harmed or subjected to rule without consent:

Minimum (direct economic harm only): 1.935 billion

Realistic (including sovereignty loss): 5+ billion

Actual (everyone not in the ruling class): ~7,999,995,000

People who actually benefit and hold power:

Generous estimate: 5,000

Ratio: 1 ruler for every 1.6 million people ruled

The Meta-Point: Power Concentration at Unprecedented Scale

Historical aristocracies:

French pre-revolution: ~1.4% were nobles

British Empire: ~0.07% were administrators/aristocrats

Roman patricians: ~0.004%

Global governance: 0.000063% hold power

This is worse than any system of human organization in recorded history.

Why It's Irreversible Once Established

No external pressure - no competing systems to expose failures

No exit option - nowhere to escape to

Self-perpetuating - ruling class selects its own successors

Militarily enforced - global enforcement apparatus prevents resistance

Ideologically captured - all major institutions promote the system

Economically integrated - breaking away means complete economic isolation

Technologically surveilled - dissent identified and crushed before it organizes

This is why defending national sovereignty is the most important political issue of our time.

Once lost, it cannot be recovered.

The sovereign individual becomes the ruled subject, permanently.

