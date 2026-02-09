What you do makes a difference – to your life and those around you. It matters.

What the government is doing, on behalf of the international order that tells all governments what to do, matters – and despite what they say, they are ALWAYS acting against your best interests.

What can you do? First, understand this situation and know that voting for one of the controlled parties is never going to change it – never has and never will. If you have an independent speaking the truth about power then campaign for them, but the only move we want to see from politicians is a restoration of the constitution, launching a renaissance of the mass take back of power and standing up for our lawful rights – including that of juries to strike down unjust and immoral laws. That would include most legislation that has been passed in the past 250 years or more.

Burying our heads in the sand is going to lead to a horrible future for our children and theirs. Where previous generations fought to preserve our freedom, this generation (and that’s everyone alive right now over the age of 12 – Boomer, X, Millennial, Z and Alpha) is allowing the slow imposition of a fully digital matrix laid on top of the natural world, but without which no human being can actually operate in the real world.

That really matters. That is worth stopping doing whatever your entertainment hours are spent doing and using them to educate, transform our lives and resist/reverse what is coming.

Most people feel powerless, but this should not be the case at all: they require your compliance, so don’t give it to them. Have a bit of courage and learn to defend yourself against the police, the councils, busybodies – the state – by only doing the minimum of what is required, so that they do not make your life extremely inconvenient.

Millions of us refused to wear masks, or get injected, despite the full force of their propaganda machine cajoling us to, and inducing those around us to feel empowered to tell us what to do. This is the very real danger of collectivisation, or collective thinking: believing one individual is letting the entire group down and so they turn on them. This is exactly what our constitution, the law, our natural rights, are for – so no majority can impose its will on a minority. Surely this rings true for both left and right traditional political thinkers?

They need you to live online, to keep a smart phone with you at all times and to have as many smart devices in your home, car and work as possible.

They want you to rent everything and own nothing – life as a subscription service – and only those who are fully compliant will have access to the full range of products and services available. Up to date with your boosters and your children’s shots? Exceeded your monthly carbon allowance or travel miles?

So all we need to do is the opposite: live life in the real world with real tangible things as much as possble. As many are finding out, the internet was not really built for us, even though we have all had immense value out of it. But those who rule the world and want to control every aspect of everyone’s life, once even writing in stone that they wanted to reduce the population to just 500 million, gain even more value from it – and the freedom to buy, travel, work, socialise and anything else we want to do in life is more valuable than the instant communication and exchange that the internet offers.

It’s great, but it’s not essential. Social media, Amazon and Google are certainly not.

But as well as the tech and all the flock cameras and facial id systems and 5G towers infrastructure that they have built without anyone being consulted (all in the name of technological progress so it’s accepted without question), they are also passing legislation to restrict everyone’s freedom and increase their ability to surveil us immensely. From educating your children to tagging them digitally from birth, no law being passed by this or previous governments is for our benefit: it simply serves those who rule and want to control and reduce us drastically.

Those rulers who, by the way, their media are still trying to cover up being close friends and clients of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, enjoying the murder, torture and rape of young children, and who for some reason are still not announced as under investigation.

We are ruled by psychopaths who hunt naked women and eat babies. Every single person in power or controlling huge organisations is a vile criminal who should be on trial, not accepted as the source of our rights and the law. Everyone needs to know this - and the evidence is now laid bare officially (redacted of course but they announced what they left out which damning all by itself).

It is not commonly known that a jury of 12 can nullify any law, by refusing to convict anyone brought to court under that law. So the corrupt controlled politicians can pass all the laws they want, and they can get the local police to arrest you for refusing to comply. But if everyone knows that they can ‘strike down’ unjust and immoral laws by refusing to return a guilty verdict, then no-one would be in fear of ‘breaking’ that law. Justice would be restored without a shot being fired.

This is a powerful and under-appreciated weapon which the people can wield against the state, but as with most things, it remains hidden under a barrage of distraction, division and ego. That’s the utility of the internet for those who want to distract, divide and appeal to people’s egos instead of bringing down this abominable monstrosity we call a ruling establishment.

More should be talking about it, especially now they are actively trying to get rid of the right to a jury trial except for ‘the worst crimes’ – a move to nullify juries’ nullification power if ever we did see it.

Let’s talk, loudly and often. Have a great week and remember: what you do matters.