Every week across the country and the world, groups of activists spend a few hours trying to inform the public about what is really going on.

From Stockport to Darlington, Bexhill to Totnes – awake folk are trying to make other people aware by setting up stalls or just simply handing out Light papers, flyers and other resources and information, so that those who instinctively feel something is not right with what they are being told can start to get their cogs turning and seeing for themselves the truth of their lives and the world around them.

And it does make a difference, believe: some recipients of the paper are joining them next week to help hand it out and become activists themselves, and the change in response from the covid era to now couldn’t be more starker: people actively seek out the latest issue.

Online activism is not enough: no matter how brilliant your social media skills are, we are siloed algorithmically so the only people seeing your posts are those who are aware already, plus the odd ill-informed antagonistic type who demands sources and information but then refuses to look at them.

That can’t happen in the real world – people are interested and approach the stand for a conversation, even if it’s to call people ‘conspiracy theorists’ - but then it’s a chance to open a mind because you can’t be rude and then block someone in real life. Of course they could walk away, but that is literally admitting defeat which those types are reluctant to do.

For the mass majority of people in the middle who are just trying to get on with their lives, who don’t care about politics but realise the world is disintegrating quickly, we have the answer, whether they were looking for it or not.

People might not care about politics, but they do care about their savings, their family and friends’ job prospects, the price of goods and services, crime and so on.

The only way to reach this vast unaware majority (they aren’t even aware that they are seriously disinformed yet) is by talking directly, face-to-face in your town or city, or by leaving information in local businesses for people to randomly come across. Some also like delivering leaflets and papers into letterboxes, old-school paper round-style.

If we had 100 or 1000 groups across the country spending just a couple of hours every week in their local towns doing information outreach, this information war would be over in less than a year. But too many are leaving it to someone else, or still believe they can reach people online, or believe big groups and organisations will take care of the resistance for us, so just send them some money and we’ve stood up to the new world order.

Activists should be active. Our enemy is constantly feeding the public propaganda in as many forms as they can to distract, disarm, divide and ultimately defeat the human population, so if we think one social media post a day or going to the odd street event is a good combat for that then we get everything we deserve.

We all have our lives to live, and of course they’re making it harder and harder to do that. But currently I see no sign that we are on the verge of victory because so many people are fully aware of what is going on and the plans for total digital domination by the bankers. You are made to feel that because of social media siloing, but get out on the streets just once and you will get the true pulse and level of awareness – it is not higher than 10% currently, and half of those don’t even know the other half exist.

I suspect they are going to pull off some big events this year. The only way to combat their aftermath is to wise people up to the ways they are deceived and where they can go for accurate information, analysis and communication instead of the propaganda machine.

For those who don’t know, The Light paper is like 20 of the best social media posts, or info flyers, rolled into one easy form newspaper – every month for the past 65 months – covering all of the big talking points and topics of the day, and always giving people a plethora of resources and links so they can verify for themselves and start their journey to truth.

You could not get a better tool to wake someone up with, and we can deliver from 25 to 1,000 copies to your door each month so that you can help make people aware in your area.

You never know what seeds will be planted and what journeys you might be setting people off on.

Order today for next month – thank you!