We’re coming to the crucial period now, where what we are doing with our valuable time, energy and resources really matters.

If we are spending most of our days on analysis and regurgitation, whether reading or writing it, then we are probably wasting much of our precious time.

While our enemy uses short-term panic, sudden disruptions, fear and end-of-the-world scenarios (even going so far as to try and replay the book of revelation which was already fulfilled in AD 66-70), we should all just be quietly getting on with the business of being ready for what we know without doubt is coming as the result of the plans of those who really rule.

[If you have stumbled across this by accident, please watch this documentary for an excellent summation of the problem:

Let’s fast forward knowing what their stated plans are (Agenda 2030, The Great Taking, Technotalitarianism) and from where we are standing right now:

2026-27: War in the Middle East and the ensuing energy shortages finish off the already-decimated West’s economy. Millions flee while millions more third world immigrants are flown and shipped in, destabilising Europe and the Anglosphere further.

2027-28: Energy shortages and fertiliser costs create widespread food shortages and riots/racial tensions are massively stirred up by the media. Politicians crack down hard and give even more powers and military equipment to the police, with martial law declared in many places. Shortages, hunger and poverty are now normalised across the west.

2028-29: Total breakdown. We are preparing for two years of chaos and collapse: no police, empty shops, black markets, militias and no-go zones.

2030: Once enough people are completely desperate and the population has been decimated through famine, war and disease through collapse of infrastructure and services, they will reveal their final solution: digital ID, CBDC, UBI and the acceptance of no more decision-making for your or your children’s lives. Some of these aspects may come in before in part, but all will be implemented, with UBI being sold foremost, as the carrot most people will grasp with all limbs.

I hope none of this happens, and someone grown-up in the U.S. manages to end the war, rein in Israel and shipping begins to flow freely across the world again. But i also believe that this war is the final road towards complete financial domination by the central banking mafia, and the end of freedom for mankind.

What will not stop this:

1. Voting, for anyone.

Not Reform nor Reclaim nor Restore nor the Great British National chain-yank in any form. Nor, for that matter, the Greens or the Liberal thingy party (whatever it’s called now) and certainly not Labour or the Tories. Yes, someone will get in but it really doesn’t matter who. An MP has almost no say in anything. The Prime Minister has almost no say in anything, aside from the kind of decisions any middle or regional manager can make within his limited remit. This is the same across the world - just change the names of the parties.

2. Lawful rebellion/pieces of paper/pots of gold

There are a lot of grifters and deceivers out there, many connected with the establishment, who tell people that you can use the law to not pay bills or taxes, or that your birth certificate is a traded bond and they’ll tell you how to reclaim its value if you go along to their presentation at just £195.

If you want to stop paying taxes, fines, bills and so on, and only pay for what you use and is agreed between two contracting parties, then do so – but you should know that it is a form of conscientious objection, and illegal. They may well prosecute, arrest and imprison you, or take your assets. The enemy does not follow the law, even though there is a basis of truth in what is said.

If you don’t understand the risks you are taking, then you may well not like the unintended consequences of blindly following what others say without first researching it for yourself. Trusting someone others trust, or because they sound right is exactly how politicians still have a job and are not all in prison.

3. Protesting/petitions/revolution

All big protests are organised to waste your time, inject hopium and steal your money. If you are attending to meet and engage with people and build connections, then you should go to every one you can. If you are expecting them to change anything at all then you are wasting your time.

Petitions are good to feel good, and to know you are not alone in the way that you feel about the criminal actions being undertaken by the establishment in both state and corporate guises (freedom-removing legislation, tokenisation of assets starting with financial ones, erection of a surveillance apparatus across the world, etc.), but again, please know that protests of any kind will never change the course of an evil government being directed by the hidden hand of international finance and power networks.

4. Trying to think it away.

A positive mental attitude is essential if we are to have hope, but believing that not focusing on the evil being perpetrated will somehow make it go away is childish wishful thinking, at best.

The sooner we all face reality, the easier it will be for us to take the action in our own lives to be able to withstand the final onslaught (billed as the great reset).

You could do worse than starting here, and stop carrying a personal, portable 24/7 tracking and surveillance device with you at all times. Switch to laptop or PC at home - your location data including who you meet and where you go is incredibly valuable to advertisers and tyrants.

What may help us

Let’s make no mistake here: a lot of people are going to die, whether from violence, hunger or medical means. The inner cities will become wastelands controlled by gangs and patrolled by drones and cameras. Countries will be carved up into mega-city regions and governed directly by the technocracy through the regional mayors (see c40 cities). Every citizen who accepts their all-digital solution (to the total collapse that those offering it engineered) will see their freedoms stripped away before they realise what is happening.

For the rest of us who will clearly never go along with this system, (and don’t doubt that it’s at least half of the population no matter what false impression the media gives,) we need to be ready to live outside it, to be able to meet our family’s basic needs of shelter, water, food, heat and hope, establishing a completely informal network of people we know in the local area and beyond who we will be able to trade with directly, outside of the system.

If we are already building that now, then the transition will be barely noticeable. If we are still online organising protests, watching videos or arguing about which of two controlled opposition characters is the real one, then the shock will be as big for those who knew what was coming as it will be for those who still don’t know exactly what is planned for the world for the rest of the 21st century.

The more people that there are growing food, setting up repair workshops, learning skills that really matter like plumbing, electrics, motor mechanics and building places and platforms for people to meet and trade outside of the system, then the more likely it is we will survive and thrive.

Not forgetting that those who do initially accept the digital solution may well soon want to escape it, in large numbers, and will add to the network once they understand it exists and want to be a part of it.

But it’s what we do now that counts, and I am committing myself to spending no more than two hours per day online, so I can develop the garden more, learn about animals and get out in the local area handing out Light papers and connecting with those who can also see what’s up ahead and want to do something about it together.

We don’t need to form big co-ops or live-in communities, though those things are great and should be applauded where thriving (it’s hard enough living with your own family, but five or ten others…) but we do need to know a dozen places we can buy meat, eggs, dairy, veg, fruit and other supplies like bicarb, vinegar and so on from, preferably within walking or riding distance (bike or horse..) and be able to produce at least some of that for ourselves.

It really is up to us. If you think the new digital world order won’t be so bad, then what is your attitude towards forced conscription, mandatory vaccines, runaway inflation or having free speech and assembly, etc.?

You need to picture a world in just three years’ time that will be as unrecognisable from today as today would have been in 1955:

For the economy, see Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina and so on. Collapsed with very few middle class.

For surveillance and behaviour control, see China.

For politics, see Russia.

For daily life, see Nineteen Eighty-Four, soon morphing into Brave New World and a Handmaid’s Tale, probably ending up with The Hunger Games and Logan’s Run.

And nobody is coming to save us.

A lifetime of watching Hollywood cartoon heroes saving the day, whether Superman, James Bond or Neo has given our minds the idea that someone will save the day and stop permanent world totalitarianism. We can comfortably sit in the audience and watch the show, knowing that the evil overlords will be defeated. But they won’t, and that’s EXACTLY why all those films are made. To weaken you psychologically, on top of the physical and emotional attacks you have been subjected to since the day you were born.

But you are the leading star in your own life, and it is time to stop delegating this role to others – whether celebrities and music and sports stars/teams, government or other organisations – and start writing your own script for how you want your life to develop.

‘Nobody is coming. No president. No party. No policy. No guru. No prophecy. No mothership. No “great awakening” that’ll magically flip the switch while we sit on our asses waiting for permission to live.

We keep looking up. Looking out. Looking for the one who’ll finally fix this. The right leader. The right movement. The right election cycle. The right spiritual teacher with the right transmission who’ll hand us the thing we’re too terrified to build ourselves.

That’s the spell. That’s Empire’s oldest trick. Keep them waiting. Keep them hoping. Keep them watching the horizon instead of looking at their own two hands.

I’ve done it too. Spent years quietly believing someone wiser, more powerful, more connected would show up and organize the chaos for me. Would make it make sense. Would give the signal. And meanwhile the forest kept burning, the water kept poisoning, the children kept being fed to the machine, and I kept almost starting.

Here’s what the land taught me when I finally shut up long enough to listen: the village doesn’t need a savior. It needs everyone to pick up their piece.

Our piece. Not someone else’s. Not the whole thing. Just the part that has our name on it. The song only we can sing. The fire only our hands know how to tend. The specific, weird, impossible, unreasonable thing our soul keeps whispering about at 3am that we keep postponing because “who am I to...”

Who are we not to?’

[by Angell Deer]

It is hard if you feel alone though, which is why it is so important, as well as the need for real world development and self-reliance, to connect with others in the real world – those doing outreach in town every week and going to events where truth and freedom people hang out, as well as anyone you can find in your local area (leaving Light papers in local businesses with your contacts on is a great way to do this).

For this reason as well, we created a freedom music festival which is held every long May Bank Holiday in the Lake District. There are at least three others in the UK this year too – in Leicester, Wimborne, Dorset and Hastings, Sussex, and many other events organised where you can meet locally awake people and suss out the ones who are actually growing and building. You just need their phone numbers, and to get to know them. Start now, because everything takes time.

They made social media platforms (including substack) extremely addictive, using long-established psychological techniques, and they fill the world with distractions and noise every day in order to prevent us from building any alternative for ourselves so that when the time comes, we will have no choice but to accept their solution if we want to eat and shelter.

I’m guilty, you’re guilty, so let’s all be honest about how much time we spend pretty fruitlessly on online platforms, and not building and connecting in the real world.

Go shopping in small local stores if you can still find them, and mention what’s going on – it’s not like people don’t have opinions about it, but everyone is scared to say what they think until given permission by someone else, through fear programming. This is another result of clever conditioning by the despots to get people to self-censor in real life as well as online.

As a loud-mouthed northern working class [insert preferred expletive], I have no problem in being the first to exclaim loudly how prices have gone up ‘because child-raping, warmongering, psychopaths are running the world’, etc. and watching people open up about how bad it really is and who’s responsible, etc.

I wrote the song ‘You can stick your new world order up your arse’ for this very reason: to tell people, don’t be afraid when you see beyond the conditioning and do everything in your power to help them fail, by refusing to take part.

But as we know, it is not just a change of mind, perception and attitude that will make a difference. You need action. Not the kind of mass action proponents of revolutions/rebellions/parties talk about, but the kind that insulates your family from the worst ravages of economic collapse and martial law/civil war.

The ability to produce/source food, water and energy/fuel, as well as help maintain some semblance of security and normality for your neighbourhood/village etc. will be the most important thing you can do.

Start now. If nothing else, you’ll contend with the continuing price rises that are inevitably coming.

We don’t sell anything. We just want you to take part:

Stand in The Light music festival

Distribute The Light paper

Join Free Trade site (UK)

Freedom Radio Station (Online)

Please let us know what you are doing so that others can learn and be inspired, and let’s talk especially about the problems you face in becoming more self-reliant. Comments are open to everyone.

with peace & love & faith xxx