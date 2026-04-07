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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
5d

“You could do worse than starting here, and stop carrying a personal, portable 24/7 tracking and surveillance device with you at all times. Switch to laptop or PC at home - your location data including who you meet and where you go is incredibly valuable to advertisers and tyrants.” — Quite so … beware free cheese! https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/the-cost-of-free-cheese

Love the “Change others / Change yourself” meme; it never gets old!

I ain't givin' up my woodstove!

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David's avatar
David
5d

I’m impressed with that, I felt you’ve written what I’ve had in my own mind for many years. Love and peace. ❤️☮️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

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