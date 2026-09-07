The Light is now six years old, despite many doubting we would even print one issue, and to celebrate we have hired a fantastic music/camping pub in the North-West called the Junction at Rainford, where we will be holding lots of different practical talks in the big marquee during the day, or you can just chill out camping and chatting if you prefer - then after dinner we’ll light two big firepits and have invited several awake and brilliantly talented musicians/performers to entertain through the night (no drums after 11pm, but acoustic guitars and singing can carry on through till the next day.)

It’s £20 per day plus camping fees, it’s the last event we’re putting on this year and anyone who’s been to any freedom music festivals this year know how awesome some of those late-night campfire singalongs were.

There really are limited spaces, especially for camping, so don’t miss out if you fancy it.

Note - I or someone else will probably move our workshop to the Saturday to balance up.

Get tickets

See you there,

Peace & love,

Darren & Fi :-) xxx