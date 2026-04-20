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The Light paper

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Nick Griffin's avatar
Nick Griffin
4d

Can't help thinking the artwork is a bit harsh on wolves.... Good article though.

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Reneé Davis's avatar
Reneé Davis
4d

Yet we’re the crazy conspiracy theorists 🙈 Godspeed! Let’s hope we manage to turn this shitshow around before it’s too late

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