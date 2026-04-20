Official U.S. Government documents have shown that many in the political establishment, business leaders, gurus, celebrities, royalty and other famous and powerful people across the world buy, sell, torture, rape, murder and eat babies and children. Israel is systematically destroying Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank and has murdered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (a made-up name) is wanted for war crimes in the Hague and is trying to avoid a corruption court case at home, under his command the Israeli army has brutally and unapologetically removed an entire population of millions from their homes. The U.S. launched a war of aggression right after agreeing a peace deal with Iran, one which has so far killed thousands, injured tens of thousands, caused the loss of billions in property and infrastructure, and they knew very well that this would lead to the closure of a vital international shipping chokepoint and then shortages of everything the world needs.

I’m just going to go back to the first point again, because I think that’s how they get away with it. We are numb to the fact that the hierarchy has been externalised.

What many of us knew about for years is now finally out in the open and...nothing. They moved our attention elsewhere, but we really need to keep fixed in our minds at all times the following:

In no particular order: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Ehud Barak, Mohammed Bin Salman, Ariane de Rothschild, Lynn de Rothschild, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Robert Mugabe, Andrew Windsor, Howard Lutnick, Les Wexner, Brock Pierce, Peter Mandelson and many, many more powerful people are connected to a network of child-sacrificing psychopaths, and only two of them are being questioned about it.

Why is that? How is everyone still going to work and paying taxes and using corporate services and stores as if the people at the top aren’t the most evil pieces of excrement there has ever been and we should all just carry on as normal?

They torture and eat babies ffs.

Until the end of 2025, that would have been dismissed as lunatic, fringe conspiracy theory. Now it’s in government documents.

Is it that the public don’t really know the gravity of what is in the files because only sane, healthy writers who still value humanity, love, cherishing children and thinking long-term are expounding on it? Is the algorithm and the corporate/state media doing its job of propaganda by omission and shadowban?

Are they being distracted, demoralised, divided and desensitised by an advanced behavioural modification machine which nearly everyone is connected to via their personal spyphones now?

Or do the public know full well and are simply shrugging their shoulders, saying ‘but what can you do?’ in that learned helplessness way of the still-unthinking masses?

‘Well, they eat children and run the world’s financial system, but I’m still going to the match next Saturday.’

Are the revelations about the Epstein class – aka the establishment – the same reason we are hearing more about how Israel has been treating Palestinian prisoners, in a way that would make the Nazis, Pol Pot or Idi Amin wince? Are they simply showing their power and daring us with ‘what are you going to do about it?’

Rape with dogs and metal rods as well as gang rape; beatings; blindfolded, stripped naked, starved, shackled, humiliated, tortured, burned with cigarettes and that’s just what we have heard about. That is the Israeli regime, as reported by the UN. No similar reports have surfaced about Iran or Palestine committing the same horrific abuse.

Some of this is met with denial, as is the entire genocide that has been taking place since the false flag pretext of Oct 7, 2023.

‘There is no genocide in Gaza, that’s an antisemitic lie. Israel is defending itself and has a right to exist’ are the oft-parroted shutdown lines trotted out, only to be met with sincere stunned horror at such an inhumane reaction to what has been made evident by the United Nations, as well as many media outlets who are reporting what released prisoners have stated [United Nations report].

The cry of antisemitism in the face of what Israel is doing militarily and against all notions of human rights and the Geneva convention is now powerless against the brutal truth of Israel’s all-out fascist, racist, totalitarian dictatorship.

It is Israel which the U.S. and the ‘civilised’ world should be sanctioning and invading in order to save the tens of thousands of prisoners who can now be executed under Israeli law. All the state needs is to convict them of terrorism.

350 children are among the 9,600 detainees, none of which have been charged yet.

When Israel’s politicians pop champagne corks at the passing of a racist execution law, you know something is very wrong with an entire people’s psyche; their ‘enemy’ has been completely othered to subhuman status in their minds through repeated propaganda, generation after generation.

Now where and when did that happen before in history, and who were the victims of such indoctrinated national brainwashed hate?

The only question left to ask is how far down will humanity go? Will we start accepting televised child sacrifices? The uber-rich eating baby jerky on camera? The hunger games for real with no holly wood ending?

If I didn’t believe in God I would truly be worried, but His will be done on Earth as it is in heaven, so He will ignite the hearts of many more for the truth, remove the blindfolds from those with eyes but who cannot yet see, and if we keep praying for the strength, courage and wisdom to act then we can help turn humanity from its very dark path and ultimate end before it is too late.

The final door to the cage being digital ID and programmable digital currencies; one interoperable ledger system where every transaction is not only visible to the rulers but completely controllable. Then we will all be Palestinian prisoners, or Epstein’s child victims.

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