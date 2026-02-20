Outside of the corporations, the state, the ngos and foundations run by the sickest, most pathetic, most undeserving criminals to ever have walked the Earth.

The internet is their tool of surveillance and control, but we could easily use it to help trade directly with each other – privately and without the child-raping, baby-eating government agents getting their cut.

There is no changing or bringing down their system, and every minute we spend trying is a minute we don’t spend building anew and working directly, without permission, licence, surveillance or payment. Because without a criminal mafia running the world, there would be no need for any of that.

The market (other people) will very quickly determine the quality and value of the products and services and skills people are offering.

We must be willing to often accept more valuable things than the bankers’ fiat currency for payment.

And to refuse to pay all demands with menaces, or other unlawful requests (such as needing a reason to travel or to open your business) from agents of the criminal system.

When their bosses rape, murder and eat children, they don’t really have a moral leg to stand on. Their tyrannical legislation and statutes are void ab initio, but if it needs to go to court then we have jury nullification, where 12 of your peers can find that although you did the act the crown said you did, the law itself is of no benefit apart from to those who rule, therefore return a not guilty verdict. Before actual state involvement, it can be ignored, if you are willing to stand up to child-killers-for-profit.

We have farmers, builders, engineers and entrepreneurs. We have artists, dressmakers, welders and a whole bunch of smart, positive people who want to change the world and know it can only be done within our own lives and spheres of influence.

But a million people changing how they earn and how they spend IS going to change the world.

A new economy needs no administration, no government, no middleman, no permission, no revolution or mass participation. It just needs a change in mindset.

We build it every time we exchange directly with another private individual or group.

The baby-eating psychopaths that run the world don’t want that to happen at all in the future, so they can monitor and refuse any transaction at any time for any reason and control everyone’s lives completely. As escapekey has been pointing out, they are embedding morality into the currency, so only good behaviours will be allowed to transact. Who defines what is good? Well, there’s the rub.

If you really want to fight back, change where you shop, how you earn and what you save in. Go back to analogue, real-world, direct and local wherever possible. Build yourself, your family and your community, and know that the criminal corporate state has no authority over anyone – only power and the appearance of dignity.

The epstein files are finally showing everyone that their sheen of respectability is in fact a huge facade, and unveils the most despicable psychopathic criminals imaginable.

Peace xxx

The Light paper

Free Trade site