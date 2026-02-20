The Light paper

Nick Griffin
3d

Mutual trading within our community is indeed one of those very important long-term goals which will be achieved quicker the sooner we make a serious start.

That’s part of the tragedy of so many good but naive people believing that there’s an electoral way out of the mess. It deflects them from such truths and efforts.

Ali Bee
3d

That Lucifer Bailiff letter is brilliant 👍 is it ok to share please? I think this is starting to hit, I've had many more positive conversations about buying and trading locally. The carrot is definitely having a bigger impact than the stick. It's real solutions and nobody can come back with a refusal to buy locally, except those addicted to next day delivery and their annual fortnight in benidorm of course 🙏

