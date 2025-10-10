1) Government does not work for the people and it never has.

2) It works for the international money power, like every other government on Earth.

3) The currency is the root cause of all other economic problems, because it is issued as debt.

4) Taxation is extortion, designed to keep us poor and only focused on making ends meet.

5) There is no climate crisis, but our bills are rocketing because they are pretending there is one.

6) AI will take more and more jobs, and robots will eventually take the rest.

7) Vaccines maim, kill and cause life-long health problems for many.

8) Schools are indoctrination centres that teach children conformity, collectivism and lies.

9) We are subject to pro-state/system propaganda 24/7, especially divide and rule.

10) The police, judges and legal system will never be on the people’s side.

11) No major political party will ever be on the people’s side.

12) Most products in the supermarkets are toxic.

13) Every major terror event on the news is a false flag to further the agenda.

14) It is far easier to fool people than to show them how they have been fooled.

15) There are networks of power throughout every institution, and they are pseudo-religious.

16) Those high up in the networks must commit horrible crimes in order to prove their loyalty.

17) There is no way out of these secret societies for these people.

18) They believe we are cattle, and treat us as such. Many people behave as such.

19) The endgame is total control over every aspect of your life; the end of freedom and choice.

20) If we carry on doing the same things, we will keep getting the same results.

It really is up to us; the future is in our hands - open your mouth, raise your voice, share the truth no matter who doesn’t want to hear it. Only an informed public can make informed decisions about the nefarious plans of the establishment.

There is no pot of gold, no secret organisation working for the people, no hidden system we can tap into - there is just each of us, doing our best and working together on common causes to effect change.

with peace & love & faith xxx

