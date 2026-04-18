We never actually wanted to do a festival, but when it became obvious money was the primary motive for many of those already on offer and they were seriously selling people short, we decided to create an event that would leave people smiling for months afterwards, despite having no experience putting on a weekend music festival.

The bar was raised with our inaugural Stand in The Light in 2024, with many saying it was the best festival they had been to ever, including Glastonbury. That kind of buzz was exactly what we were trying to create: the freedom and joyful atmosphere of those big marches and rallies in London during 2020-22.

And being a musician, I also wanted to create a great space for artists of all kinds to come and perform for an appreciative audience. We also have an open mic on Sunday afternoon for those who would like to try their hand.

Like The Light paper, it’s by the people for the people, but the vicious backlash a few artists received from being on our line-up from the fascist radical left cancel cultists has led them to withdraw. They really should calm down – it’s a freedom music festival in the Lake district once a year but, you know, thanks for the free publicity guys!

As for this year’s event, we’ve learned from successes and failures over the past two years and are determined to put on the best one so far for everyone.

So there’s a full weekend of workshops in a dedicated tent during the day, a bar and cocktail van, showers, and a teens hangout cabin this year that are all new.

And that’s on top of two marquees of quality music all weekend from truth and freedom artists of all genres, including DJs Danny Rampling and Lange, and the incredible Dub FX and Thomas Atlas.

The all-night acoustic firepit where everyone gathers once the sound systems have been switched off is a chance to sing, play, drum, talk, laugh and dream till the morning and all afternoon if you feel like it.

It’s the long bank holiday weekend, camping with hundreds of like-minded, awake, truth and freedom tribe in the beautiful Lake District where you can see Scotland over the water, with glorious sunsets if you walk up to the top hill.

It creates an amazing vibe when those who know a better world is possible get together to kick back for a long weekend to relax with each other and make new friends.

We are really proud of what we have created with nothing more than a vision of the experience we wanted people to have and a faith that if we built it, they would come.

Stand in The Light festival

Can’t wait to see you there. May 22-25 – Sunday & Monday only tickets are also available.

Please share this with anyone you think might be interested - post/restack, etc. - thank you!

With peace & love & faith xxx

Stand in The Light website