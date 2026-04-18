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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
6d

Yup! "fascist radical left cancel cultists" = "thanks for the free publicity guys!" ... gotta love it!

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Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
5d

LIVE🔴🇬🇧 18/04/2026 MANCHESTER Britain First Protest !

https://youtube.com/live/X1Dnk-HF9c4?si=3LLd4oMXG-qAh5oT

https://t.me/shadowman2020

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