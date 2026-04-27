The Light paper

The Light paper

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
3dEdited

All true!

BTW, as the Monopoly Man himself, J.P. Morgan famously told Congress on Dec 19, 1912, "Gold is money. Everything else is credit". A year later, on December 23, 1913, the Federal Reserve Act was signed into law. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Another thing most people don't know, is that (in the words of Google AI) “when a person deposits money into a bank, they generally surrender legal title to that cash, and the funds become the property of the bank.”

End the Fed!

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Crashedproof's avatar
Crashedproof
2d

Our energy was captured. The money is just a measure of energy.

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