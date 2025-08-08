There is no money in this at first; just a chance to speak out or help those speaking out, or put together a daily news bulletin unlike any other, or present independent, aware music, or put ads together, or admin, or the hundreds of other jobs that will take ClearAIR from a start-up with ideals to another successful, fully independent platform for the truth, hope and freedom (like The Light paper.)

Those whose contributions become invaluable will get regular positions once the platform is successful, but there are no guarantees in life, of course.

We already have James Corbett, Mark Devlin, Phil Escott, Nickita Starck and more on board, and are keen to host the most exciting and important voices/podcasters in the truth movement, to make ClearAIR a cracking listen day and night.

Email us first to let us know what you want to do and why, etc. and we’ll take it from there: ClearAirFM@protonmail.com

Thank you,

with peace & love & faith :-) xxx