The child-raping psychopaths that run our countries are waging a war which will end up starving billions because of a variety of incoherent, false, contradictory and often seemingly spontaneous reasons.

Thousands dead, tens of thousands injured, billions spent – so far – for no discernable positive reason.

This is not normal.

They even changed the name to the accurate ‘Ministry of War’, and people still accept the spurious and evidently fake reasons why the U.S. and Israel unilaterally decided to attack the strongest and most prepared military in the Middle East with a huge influence on the flow of energy across the world.

Perhaps the blackmailed puppet politicians and ministers out front on the telescreen haven’t got a clue what they are doing, but those actually making the decisions behind the scenes – the central banking families that have always manufactured wars and revolutions and sent hundreds of millions to their deaths – knew full well that Iran’s retaliation would be economic strangulation, and that attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure would ensure attacks on Gulf oil and gas depots and ports in response.

It’s mutually assured destruction, because the same banking power controls Iran’s leadership too, and are using this ultimate strategy of tension against all populations to usher in their one world digital technotalitarian permanent surveillance state.

For the avoidance of doubt, Iran’s leadership took full part in the covid psyop, has a parliament building in the shape of a pyramid with 33 windows, and is currently striking military, energy and residential targets in Israel and the Gulf states that the banksters want destroying.

To think that the Global empire is western, or just the U.S., UK, Europe, Israel or any singular country or coalition is to miss the hidden hand that moves all nations – sometimes in lockstep, sometimes in antagonism – to produce the results they want, mostly depopulation and more control over individuals using legislation, economy and technology. The empire controls China, Russia and Iran as well as every other country’s leadership - even those supposedly fighting against it. Those that actually oppose are assassinated - as we saw during covid three times.

Real people are dying due to their criminal actions. Millions of lives and properties are being destroyed, because the same people named in the Epstein files and shown to be criminals who should be on trial for their vile deeds are also directing the military and the media in order to bring about death and destruction. Tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of U.S. soldiers are on their way to the Persian Gulf right now, to be sacrificed for the paedophilic death cult that runs the world.

And it doesn’t matter who they declare the winner, the people will lose. We are in for a winter (starting June for the southern half of the Earth) of severe disruption - food shortages and riots, power blackouts (but not enough for the state to malfunction), increased censorship and possibly false flag terror attacks leading to serious racial tensions - all planned by the rulers as they shake up the jar and head for their bunkers to watch the results play out.

But it is not just those giving orders who are to blame. Without a pilot firing a missile, without a journalist writing the story (or not writing it), without a police to arrest you for speaking out, their orders are just barks in the wind.

Those following and carrying out the orders should not get a pass, and if you are close to a police, doctor, nurse, teacher, journalist/broadcaster etc., then you should let them know about the Milgram experiment (and the Asch conformity test,) and individual morality, i.e. standing up for what you believe is right, which takes courage, especially now as the world seems to be openly revelling in evil.

Their bosses use bullying tactics to put fear into them to accept immoral and unjust commands, but they are never the only ones who feel like they do in wanting to say no. It’s just that nobody speaks up first, because everyone is afraid for their jobs. But if everyone said no, they won’t fire you all. Not on the spot, anyway.

Unity in righteousness is no bad thing to have at work as a code among all workers no matter what the sector. Otherwise the world gets normalised to total insanity, destruction, death and the whims of the Epstein class who believe they can do anything to anyone they like with no consequences, even children.

That is not, in any way, normal.

Peace xxx