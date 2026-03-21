The Light paper

The Light paper

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Stefan H. Heuer's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer
6d

the masses do not care - they aim for Superbowl, beer and popcorn.

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James Parmenter's avatar
James Parmenter
6d

The big problem is the useless eaters are not interested in anything that effects their brainwashed lazy minds and through indoctrination and fear they believe the lifed them by their jailers/tormentors, and they don’t look at anything but mainstream media for their truth 😉

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