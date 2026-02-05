They are selling us advanced or automated digital manipulation at a time when many are growing weary of being online so much of the time, and starting to resent the internet entirely.

Not many don’t understand what a cashless society would mean for personal freedom, and it is obvious, and oft-stated by them, that this is where the rulers are taking the world by the nudging towards card and phone payments everywhere.

Your entire financial existence is about to be digitised, in the name of safety, efficiency and convenience, but in reality it’s so that you can be controlled.

The revolution I’m hoping to see is one where more and more people simply say ‘meh’ to everything digital and internet-based, and revert back to everything analogue and real world, physical-based: cars without a milllion chips in them; CDs, vinyl and other physical products you can hold; cash and branch banking; meeting friends in person, and so on. Back to the 90s, basically, with a smattering of instant worldwide communication available.

Social media, especially, is possibly the most negative part of the internet, although it doesn’t feel like that while you’re still addicted to it: you’re making friends and influencing people, and life is no longer lonely, etc.

But in reality, until you have developed those relationships in real life, they are ephemeral, and dependent on your continuing connection through the social media company. If you lose your account, those friends are gone, again unless you have developed them into proper, in-person relationships.

For those who know that the world is run by evil men and is being directed towards digital totalitarianism, we should recognise social media for what it really is: television, and therefore propaganda and mind control, on steroids. The ability to individually control what you see on your feed, your rewards/punishments, who sees your posts and so on, is the ability to control your mood, thoughts and prospects for the day/week/month/life.

Why are we giving proponents of depopulation such access to our lives and the ammunition that this gives them to control and direct us further?

While one side of the state is the Orwellian, jack-booted, rights-smashing force used against many peaceful individuals and groups opposing the state on one of its many crimes, a far larger and more effective side is the psychological machine – the one that subtly nudges the behaviours that the rulers want and discourages the behaviours that it doesn’t.

Nothing exposes this better than the covid-19 psyop, where people were monkey-trained to wear a mask and shout at others who didn’t play along with the game, and who were then manipulated into taking unknown emergency medical products, many several times over. We know the consequences for many, and many who are still experiencing the catastrophic health results of such psychological manipulation.

Before I used the internet a lot, I thought it looked like one big advert. During my honeymoon period using search, social media and YouTube, it felt like the greatest invention ever. Now I see it as one big honeypot, designed to attract us in a million different ways, so that we spend our entire lives on or through it, devices permanently attached to the ends of our fingers.

Working on computers in the creative arts or with data for real science does not require being on the internet. Emailing the results etc. does, but it takes less than ten minutes. Don’t let the internet and antisocial media grab you and black-hole your valuable time and attention any more. Be en garde against it, so that you are in full control of how your time is spent.

Am I suggesting quitting every social media account you have? Yes, absolutely – grab the people’s contacts whom you really want to stay in touch with and then log out and never log back in again. They’re all going to require digital ID soon, so won’t you quit then anyway? Do it now and get your life back.

Notice that i haven’t mentioned that you’re a valuable walking data mine to these companies as well, but that would be another big reason to change how you spend your time from now on.

You can stay connected with the people you want to - they all have emails and phone numbers.

Finally, of course, I no longer have the virtual ringing in my ears of a hundred discussions and debates every day on any number of topics where there is no clear purpose for such raging animosity from so many people whom I have never met.

with peace & love & faith :-) xxx

