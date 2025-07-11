Share this postThe Light paperOpen Minds one day festivalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOpen Minds one day festivalSaturday July 12 in Ashbourne, DerbyshirethelightpaperJul 11, 202513Share this postThe Light paperOpen Minds one day festivalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore37ShareCome along, it’s only £12 for the whole day - i’m opening with a set of truth, hope and freedom songs, and there’s Richard Vobes, John O’Looney and Mark the bowler hat farmer along with many more.See you there!Peace :-) xxx13Share this postThe Light paperOpen Minds one day festivalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore37Share
I hope it was a great success! The Light Newspaper kept my family sane and safe from the death jab during those terrible couple of years. Go Bless everyone involved
