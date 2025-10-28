The Light paper

The Light paper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Calvin Perrins's avatar
Calvin Perrins
Oct 28

What are you referring to as our Constitution, please?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
Oct 28

First time re The Light Paper.

Bought burner 3 years ago, and really trying to use it now, and utilise Zoom, Telegram, but there are those who canot operate without their habit trainer in front of their eyerballs. Esèp., the young,

told O/seas office that I have the above but they still insist on.,,,

Great idea local paper,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 thelightpaper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture