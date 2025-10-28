Practical stuff to do today
As well as swapping your spyphone for a laptop and burner..
1. Three days left to order The Light paper to hand out/deliver in your area.
2. Join Free Trade and list your products and services so people can find you locally.
3. Tune in to Clear Air FM and listen to great podcasts and music all day.
4. Order The Light Centre Spread collection book for great Christmas presents.
5. Come to Stand In The Light next May Bank Holiday - early birds available till Dec 31.
6. Go to Digital ID protests and make connection with fellow activists.
7. Get off the internet for a few hours and develop your self-reliance ability - skills, building, business, prep..
Please share this post so others have a chance of taking part.
with peace & love & faith :-) xxx
What are you referring to as our Constitution, please?
First time re The Light Paper.
Bought burner 3 years ago, and really trying to use it now, and utilise Zoom, Telegram, but there are those who canot operate without their habit trainer in front of their eyerballs. Esèp., the young,
told O/seas office that I have the above but they still insist on.,,,
Great idea local paper,