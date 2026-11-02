The Light paper

The Light paper

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Aquarius Unveiled's avatar
Aquarius Unveiled
1h

They’re doing exactly what I said they are doing and going to do.

They are removing human self reliance and replacing it with their automated digital system.

To erase what we have while introducing themselves as a solution.

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Zwingli's avatar
Zwingli
20m

Brilliant. Do you want any more? How's it done?

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