They’re doing exactly what I said they are doing and going to do.
They are removing human self reliance and replacing it with their automated digital system.
To erase what we have while introducing themselves as a solution.
Brilliant. Do you want any more? How's it done?
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They’re doing exactly what I said they are doing and going to do.
They are removing human self reliance and replacing it with their automated digital system.
To erase what we have while introducing themselves as a solution.
Brilliant. Do you want any more? How's it done?