Nobody likes negative posts, especially when the truth bites and pierces our rosy outlook from time to time. It means we have to reassess ourselves and what we are doing, because we know humanity is slated for depopulation, enslavement and presumably extinction, aside from the few privileged nutjobs who want the Earth to themselves, or believe they are preparing it for ancient aliens to return or whatever utter delusion makes them completely genocidal maniacs.

WE know, but i’d estimate that 80-90% of the general public are still under the delusion that governments, councils, corporations and NGOs are simply greedy, incompetent, self-serving bastards - which they are - but they miss the great big glaring conclusion that they should be making, given that wars, economic hardship and widespread ill health are completely unnecessary, yet here we are, year after year, with war, famine, illness, catastrophe and poverty an ever-present part of life and not looking like it’s getting any better any time soon.

They still don’t realise that everything that is happening is on purpose because those who decide policy for the world believe we are cattle, and they have literally no empathy with us whatsoever - in fact, they get off on causing misery, destruction and death to the rest of us. Governments are not there to make life good for us. Schools dumb us down, hospitals make us sick and the monetary system robs everyone not close to the top of the financial pyramid.

So what are you doing about that, exactly? You individually, i mean.

How many hours per week do you spend reaching out to people in real life to get them thinking, asking questions, and even sometimes answering one of them?

One great bit of graffiti in a busy place does more good than 1,000 hours of online scrolling, commenting and feeling good that there are plenty of others who know what we know, and see what we see. We do need that boost once in a while, but the echo chamber becomes addictive and then we look back after a year and we have developed very little - no new skills, no soil improvement, no real life connections made, no improvement in our financial situation, nothing new built.

Meanwhile, the psychopaths in charge are implementing their plans, daily rolling out technology and infrastructure, false flags to sow division among all peoples, new legislation, more fear vectors, all the while laughing all the way to the bank.

So the question is, are you going to change your daily habits so you’re making a difference in your own life and in other people’s in terms of helping them see the true reality of our world and what is now very close to completion with digital ID, tokenisation of all assets in a permissioned economy and total control of our lives through programmable digital blockchain currencies?

Or are you going to continue scrolling, posting and sharing information that you already know, with other people that also already know all day, every day?

Because it is guaranteed that the rulers don’t mind that one little bit.

If you’re not developing alternative food supply chains (growing potatoes in a bag is a good start), doing physical in-person outreach and speaking to people in the flesh where you get the full spectrum of communication cues, developing the skills you think you’ll need if you’re going to exist outside of this system which IS COMING and will be implemented by 2030, starting useful businesses, going out with billboards to protect free speech, holding councils and governments to account, defending the poor and vulnerable, calling out corruption and law-breaking by the establishment, developing alternative education for your children and others’, making people healthy by giving them the knowledge that existed before the Rockefellers took over the world’s health systems, and a hundred other things that you could be doing, then what exactly are you doing to resist and evade the all-encompassing digital slavery system that is coming?

You CAN make a difference, but the minutes and the hours and the days count, and too many of us are wasting precious time addicted to watching the show, wishing we didn’t know or just ignoring it all together and not actually resisting, or rather building escape hatches and the means to avoid being forced to do whatever murderous, psychopathic Epstein class want us to do.

There are a few great researchers, and plenty of good writers, but again, how many hours per week are we spending not connected to the machine and interacting digitally in echo chambers of little utility?

And to those with money - real money, like hundreds of thousands or millions sitting there doing nothing - what are you waiting for? Do you think you’re going to be able to keep it or it will have the same value in four years’ time? Buy land and start food co-ops; hire billboards and bus stop posters to reach the public; sponsor awake artists to do their thing somewhere it can’t be removed; buy a van, massive screen and sound system and show the best truth films parked up on busy city streets to hundreds of people who would never have seen it online because algorithms; grow hemp for fuel; start a think tank, and on and on.

There are thousands of things i would be able to do to help if i had half a million pounds ready; as it is, we crowdfund pretty much everything and it comes to a few hundred or thousand, so it’s always small scale, but also extremely effective.

Let me conclude: we can all do more. We might think we are part of the resistance and see ourselves as David against Goliath, but how much actual real-life resistance are we doing - both in preparing for ourselves and our families, and helping build alternatives to all the spying, poisonous, lying sht they knowingly spread over us every single day?

It’s been six years since many woke up and figured out the world’s leadership is actively working against the population to make us sick, poor, stupid, sterile and helpless, and what do we have to show for it? There are certainly a few good examples out there, but far too few and in between the majority of awake, truth-loving freedom fighters who believe one thing in their heads while in reality are right where the rulers want them - online making very little difference to anything.

We KNOW what we need to be doing, but somehow we can’t manage to find the time to do it. Let’s make it a priority and look forward to doing real life, in-person stuff, even if it’s going to a rally to meet like-minded folk, putting a postcard up in the newsagents (or a Light paper of course) digging up the lawn to make raised beds for veg and herbs or meeting one awake person locally to develop a relationship and do some outreach - whatever, it all adds up and you’ll be proud of what you have achieved in a week, a month or a year.

with peace & love & faith :-) xxx

The Light website - come visit