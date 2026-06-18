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Snooze's avatar
Snooze
5d

Excellent. So glad to have you guys in my world. Talking sense and writing it down on paper!

I keep a few extra copies in my backpack. Going through “duty free” recently I struck up a conversation with staff in there about things in general. Perfume, alcohol and even security. Ended up giving them a paper. Also putting UKColumn stickers in public places. My favorite is the airport. Plus people working there are very much awake, I’ve found. Including the car rental folks. Very encouraging.

We’ve got deadlines to meet. Can you list a few ongoing urgent ones? WEF/WHO legislation?

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Willows
5d

The following is an email I've copied and pasted from fb and which shows bravery and determination to bring an end the torture of Targeted Individuals 🙏🙏🙏

It was sent recently to William Christian who is the chief of staff for US rep Ana Paulina who is the rep holding the hearings about MK Ultra to expose it more. The purpose of the email was to make them realise that the MK Ultra hearings serve no purpose if they are not used as a springboard to stopping what MK Ultra has evolved into which is the Targeted Individual program. Or put another way the use of Directed energy weapons/ neuro weapons on civilians globally...

Dear William Christian,

I am aware that you are Rep Ana Paulina Luna’s chief of staff. It’s really important that you please read this in full and forward this email to Ana and discuss with there the importance of this. Many thanks.

I am writing to you about the upcoming MK ultra hearings. Firstly, I would like to say I think it’s excellent that you are doing this. It’s really great honestly.

You may or may not know however that MK ultra never ended. The original version was more in person and experimental using things like LSD, psychic driving, electroshock, sensory deprivation, biological testing and hypnosis. However, the intelligence agencies lied about saying it ended. Mind control has a long history going all the way from the Tavistock institute in the 1920’s through to nazi mind control projects like Project Monarch through to MK ultra in the 1950’s to 1970’s. Other programmes are not limited to Project Artichoke, Project Mannequin, Project Search, Project Naomi, Project Chatter, Project Bluebird, Project Stargate and Project sleeping beauty and those are only the ones more commonly known about!

How is it that there are so many projects and yet people still seem to mistakenly think that MK Ultra was the only one? It is clear even from this that there has been a massive movement of disinformation put out there to hide these projects.

Project names aside we now have programmes that have morphed and evolved from more “physical” and “in person” to more “remote” and through the use of directed energy weapons. This program is now global. The victims call themselves Targeted Individuals and are subject to 24 hour harassment and torture both psychologically and physically. The goal of this programme is trauma-based mind control for total control of the mind and will. It uses the principles developed in the early programmes such as MK Ultra and monarch and sadly now uses them remotely. These are the same classic CIA tactics such as psychic driving, mind splitting through trauma response, dissociation and so forth.

The victims go through unimaginable pain and suffering from this. They are isolated, gaslit and sleep deprived. Many even go through stalking as a part of these programmes too.

Some of the symptoms include…

1) Severe pulsating headaches

2) Neurological manipulation (i.e. mind control both subliminal and through verbal audio i.e. V2K)

3) Painful shots to the body

4) Remote rape of the genitals and anus and forced masturbation

5) Directed energy into the throat creating choking and into the lungs creating breathing difficulties

6) Burns on the body which can be both severe and minor

7) Control of bodily functions such as urinating and defecating and causing you to “go to sleep” to name just a few.

8, Lack of concentration and distraction

9) Memory altering and deletion

10) Financial destruction through mind control

There are many more terrible symptoms but these are just few. These symptoms are no longer science fiction but are science fact. These remote abuses according to my research have been going on since the 1970’s at least.

So, I write to you to ask that you please realise that these hearings should be a means to a greater end. That is the fact that these programmes not only still exist today but provide the greatest threat to humanity that we will face as humans in these times as bad actors using Artificial technology as a global programme to remotely control the brain and direct the will of individuals. It is a social engineering the scale of which we have never seen before on this planet and of course it is scalable.

If we want our children to be free in future generations we need to act now. The window of opportunity is small. More and more people globally are being put on these programmes every year. There is already an estimated 6-7 million “Targeted Individuals” but the number may be much more. This programme is also being use on a mass surveillance and general social engineering level. This is quite possibly through subliminal messages coming from cells towers being directed into the populations at large or into local areas according to Neuro weapons experts Targeted Justice (see website below). Whistle blower Bryan Kofron who worked for SIS private security company also stated that the technology has this capacity and is used to manipulate local populations on mass. This is mass manipulation is likely going on now in USA, the UK and maybe many other places in the western world. The individual targeting of civilians is going on globally even in Africa. The USA is at the helm of this global programme with Israel behind this at the top according to mine and other top researchers research

I could write so much more but I will leave it there. Please do your own research and most importantly please use this as a building block to expose how this is being used currently as mass global programme for population control. I can say to you honestly say that ignoring taking action now is the most important thing we can do for humanities future.

Here is the main website in the world that exclusively talks about Directed energy/ neuro weapon abuses… https://targetedjustice.com/gangstalking

I am a Life Coach and I also run a human right organisation called Targeted Survivors which you can see here… https://www.targetedsurvivors.com/

Many thanks

Best wishes,

Mark Williams (Life coach, BSc)

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