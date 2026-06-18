Reality check
How is the resistance doing right now?
Nobody likes negative posts, especially when the truth bites and pierces our rosy outlook from time to time. It means we have to reassess ourselves and what we are doing, because we know humanity is slated for depopulation, enslavement and presumably extinction, aside from the few privileged nutjobs who want the Earth to themselves, or believe they are preparing it for ancient aliens to return or whatever utter delusion makes them completely genocidal maniacs.
WE know, but i’d estimate that 80-90% of the general public are still under the delusion that governments, councils, corporations and NGOs are simply greedy, incompetent, self-serving bastards - which they are - but they miss the great big glaring conclusion that they should be making, given that wars, economic hardship and widespread ill health are completely unnecessary, yet here we are, year after year, with war, famine, illness, catastrophe and poverty an ever-present part of life and not looking like it’s getting any better any time soon.
They still don’t realise that everything that is happening is on purpose because those who decide policy for the world believe we are cattle, and they have literally no empathy with us whatsoever - in fact, they get off on causing misery, destruction and death to the rest of us. Governments are not there to make life good for us. Schools dumb us down, hospitals make us sick and the monetary system robs everyone not close to the top of the financial pyramid.
So what are you doing about that, exactly? You individually, i mean.
How many hours per week do you spend reaching out to people in real life to get them thinking, asking questions, and even sometimes answering one of them?
One great bit of graffiti in a busy place does more good than 1,000 hours of online scrolling, commenting and feeling good that there are plenty of others who know what we know, and see what we see. We do need that boost once in a while, but the echo chamber becomes addictive and then we look back after a year and we have developed very little - no new skills, no soil improvement, no real life connections made, no improvement in our financial situation, nothing new built.
Meanwhile, the psychopaths in charge are implementing their plans, daily rolling out technology and infrastructure, false flags to sow division among all peoples, new legislation, more fear vectors, all the while laughing all the way to the bank.
So the question is, are you going to change your daily habits so you’re making a difference in your own life and in other people’s in terms of helping them see the true reality of our world and what is now very close to completion with digital ID, tokenisation of all assets in a permissioned economy and total control of our lives through programmable digital blockchain currencies?
Or are you going to continue scrolling, posting and sharing information that you already know, with other people that also already know all day, every day?
Because it is guaranteed that the rulers don’t mind that one little bit.
If you’re not developing alternative food supply chains (growing potatoes in a bag is a good start), doing physical in-person outreach and speaking to people in the flesh where you get the full spectrum of communication cues, developing the skills you think you’ll need if you’re going to exist outside of this system which IS COMING and will be implemented by 2030, starting useful businesses, going out with billboards to protect free speech, holding councils and governments to account, defending the poor and vulnerable, calling out corruption and law-breaking by the establishment, developing alternative education for your children and others’, making people healthy by giving them the knowledge that existed before the Rockefellers took over the world’s health systems, and a hundred other things that you could be doing, then what exactly are you doing to resist and evade the all-encompassing digital slavery system that is coming?
You CAN make a difference, but the minutes and the hours and the days count, and too many of us are wasting precious time addicted to watching the show, wishing we didn’t know or just ignoring it all together and not actually resisting, or rather building escape hatches and the means to avoid being forced to do whatever murderous, psychopathic Epstein class want us to do.
There are a few great researchers, and plenty of good writers, but again, how many hours per week are we spending not connected to the machine and interacting digitally in echo chambers of little utility?
And to those with money - real money, like hundreds of thousands or millions sitting there doing nothing - what are you waiting for? Do you think you’re going to be able to keep it or it will have the same value in four years’ time? Buy land and start food co-ops; hire billboards and bus stop posters to reach the public; sponsor awake artists to do their thing somewhere it can’t be removed; buy a van, massive screen and sound system and show the best truth films parked up on busy city streets to hundreds of people who would never have seen it online because algorithms; grow hemp for fuel; start a think tank, and on and on.
There are thousands of things i would be able to do to help if i had half a million pounds ready; as it is, we crowdfund pretty much everything and it comes to a few hundred or thousand, so it’s always small scale, but also extremely effective.
Let me conclude: we can all do more. We might think we are part of the resistance and see ourselves as David against Goliath, but how much actual real-life resistance are we doing - both in preparing for ourselves and our families, and helping build alternatives to all the spying, poisonous, lying sht they knowingly spread over us every single day?
It’s been six years since many woke up and figured out the world’s leadership is actively working against the population to make us sick, poor, stupid, sterile and helpless, and what do we have to show for it? There are certainly a few good examples out there, but far too few and in between the majority of awake, truth-loving freedom fighters who believe one thing in their heads while in reality are right where the rulers want them - online making very little difference to anything.
We KNOW what we need to be doing, but somehow we can’t manage to find the time to do it. Let’s make it a priority and look forward to doing real life, in-person stuff, even if it’s going to a rally to meet like-minded folk, putting a postcard up in the newsagents (or a Light paper of course) digging up the lawn to make raised beds for veg and herbs or meeting one awake person locally to develop a relationship and do some outreach - whatever, it all adds up and you’ll be proud of what you have achieved in a week, a month or a year.
with peace & love & faith :-) xxx
Excellent. So glad to have you guys in my world. Talking sense and writing it down on paper!
I keep a few extra copies in my backpack. Going through “duty free” recently I struck up a conversation with staff in there about things in general. Perfume, alcohol and even security. Ended up giving them a paper. Also putting UKColumn stickers in public places. My favorite is the airport. Plus people working there are very much awake, I’ve found. Including the car rental folks. Very encouraging.
We’ve got deadlines to meet. Can you list a few ongoing urgent ones? WEF/WHO legislation?
The following is an email I've copied and pasted from fb and which shows bravery and determination to bring an end the torture of Targeted Individuals 🙏🙏🙏
It was sent recently to William Christian who is the chief of staff for US rep Ana Paulina who is the rep holding the hearings about MK Ultra to expose it more. The purpose of the email was to make them realise that the MK Ultra hearings serve no purpose if they are not used as a springboard to stopping what MK Ultra has evolved into which is the Targeted Individual program. Or put another way the use of Directed energy weapons/ neuro weapons on civilians globally...
Dear William Christian,
I am aware that you are Rep Ana Paulina Luna’s chief of staff. It’s really important that you please read this in full and forward this email to Ana and discuss with there the importance of this. Many thanks.
I am writing to you about the upcoming MK ultra hearings. Firstly, I would like to say I think it’s excellent that you are doing this. It’s really great honestly.
You may or may not know however that MK ultra never ended. The original version was more in person and experimental using things like LSD, psychic driving, electroshock, sensory deprivation, biological testing and hypnosis. However, the intelligence agencies lied about saying it ended. Mind control has a long history going all the way from the Tavistock institute in the 1920’s through to nazi mind control projects like Project Monarch through to MK ultra in the 1950’s to 1970’s. Other programmes are not limited to Project Artichoke, Project Mannequin, Project Search, Project Naomi, Project Chatter, Project Bluebird, Project Stargate and Project sleeping beauty and those are only the ones more commonly known about!
How is it that there are so many projects and yet people still seem to mistakenly think that MK Ultra was the only one? It is clear even from this that there has been a massive movement of disinformation put out there to hide these projects.
Project names aside we now have programmes that have morphed and evolved from more “physical” and “in person” to more “remote” and through the use of directed energy weapons. This program is now global. The victims call themselves Targeted Individuals and are subject to 24 hour harassment and torture both psychologically and physically. The goal of this programme is trauma-based mind control for total control of the mind and will. It uses the principles developed in the early programmes such as MK Ultra and monarch and sadly now uses them remotely. These are the same classic CIA tactics such as psychic driving, mind splitting through trauma response, dissociation and so forth.
The victims go through unimaginable pain and suffering from this. They are isolated, gaslit and sleep deprived. Many even go through stalking as a part of these programmes too.
Some of the symptoms include…
1) Severe pulsating headaches
2) Neurological manipulation (i.e. mind control both subliminal and through verbal audio i.e. V2K)
3) Painful shots to the body
4) Remote rape of the genitals and anus and forced masturbation
5) Directed energy into the throat creating choking and into the lungs creating breathing difficulties
6) Burns on the body which can be both severe and minor
7) Control of bodily functions such as urinating and defecating and causing you to “go to sleep” to name just a few.
8, Lack of concentration and distraction
9) Memory altering and deletion
10) Financial destruction through mind control
There are many more terrible symptoms but these are just few. These symptoms are no longer science fiction but are science fact. These remote abuses according to my research have been going on since the 1970’s at least.
So, I write to you to ask that you please realise that these hearings should be a means to a greater end. That is the fact that these programmes not only still exist today but provide the greatest threat to humanity that we will face as humans in these times as bad actors using Artificial technology as a global programme to remotely control the brain and direct the will of individuals. It is a social engineering the scale of which we have never seen before on this planet and of course it is scalable.
If we want our children to be free in future generations we need to act now. The window of opportunity is small. More and more people globally are being put on these programmes every year. There is already an estimated 6-7 million “Targeted Individuals” but the number may be much more. This programme is also being use on a mass surveillance and general social engineering level. This is quite possibly through subliminal messages coming from cells towers being directed into the populations at large or into local areas according to Neuro weapons experts Targeted Justice (see website below). Whistle blower Bryan Kofron who worked for SIS private security company also stated that the technology has this capacity and is used to manipulate local populations on mass. This is mass manipulation is likely going on now in USA, the UK and maybe many other places in the western world. The individual targeting of civilians is going on globally even in Africa. The USA is at the helm of this global programme with Israel behind this at the top according to mine and other top researchers research
I could write so much more but I will leave it there. Please do your own research and most importantly please use this as a building block to expose how this is being used currently as mass global programme for population control. I can say to you honestly say that ignoring taking action now is the most important thing we can do for humanities future.
Here is the main website in the world that exclusively talks about Directed energy/ neuro weapon abuses… https://targetedjustice.com/gangstalking
I am a Life Coach and I also run a human right organisation called Targeted Survivors which you can see here… https://www.targetedsurvivors.com/
Many thanks
Best wishes,
Mark Williams (Life coach, BSc)