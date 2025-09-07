We already have passports, driving licences, bank cards and other forms of ID, so why are Keir Starmer’s government, Tony Blair, the World Economic Forum and every powerful person and organisation on Earth in favour of them?

Simple: they will soon tie your digital ID to your ability to access places and transport, using your credit rating, vaccine status and social compliance among other inputs.

If your score is not high enough, you could be excluded from supermarkets, football grounds, trains, buses or even spending outside of a certain radius from your home, or on certain things.

Digital ID is the end of the road for freedom of choice. We would be leaving our children a world where their job prospects or ability to raise finance, how far and often they could travel, and how much their weekly shop cost would be determined by how up to date they were on their mRNA boosters or their social media behaviour, and they could be excluded from anywhere at any time at the state’s whim.

Digital ID means the end of personal choice and individual freedom.

We must all say no.

Click here to help spread the word