Remember that time in history when...?
They passed laws giving themselves untold powers.
They spied on the public using every technology available.
They censored free speech.
They built huge prisons for dissenters.
They robbed the people by printing money, causing prices to rise, as well as taxing them for just about everything including fresh air and death.
All institutions were infiltrated, bought and paid for, and in service to the state.
They used the state and corporate broadcasters to propagandise the population.
They manipulated people’s patriotism and fear to support foreign wars/invasions/genocides.
There were mass medical experiments.
And sham elections.
The head of state was a powerless figurehead wheeled out when the state needed a distraction.
Farmers were bribed or ‘economically encouraged’ to quit.
Industrial sectors were conglomeratised and monopolised for control over all resources.
Private landlords were priced out of the housing market so that giant corporations took over rentals.
Schoolchildren were indoctrinated to trust the state and always comply no matter how harmful.
They made home educating your own children difficult.
They were revealed to have trafficked, rape and murdered children and babies.
All powerful people were part of weird, occult societies and their loyalty was to them, not the public.
—
Time to refuse to pay for or comply with nazi criminals, wouldn’t you say?
You say Nazi, I say Inzi...
We must defeat the evils of International Socialism which is National Socialism on a global scale and on steroids... headed up by China and various co-opted global organisations.
The System is severely depraved and there is no accountability whatsoever.
It's all a sham. What will it take to 'push over' the 'Orwellian Berlin Wall' of our times?
You and me just saying NO! Many of us boldly saying NO!
A year ago I finally challenged my English council tax on multiple levels. I sent a copy of my letter to the council three times. The council did not reply or even acknowledge my letter. THEY IGNORED ME.
Several months later they issued a perfunctory court summons. I attended 'court' but was told that my case would not be heard (there was a crowd of others there) and I was free to leave. After making it clear that my opposition was to the British Terror State, I left and heard nothing for over six months.
Now the council is suddenly threatening "enforcement action" through "agents" (without a reasonably attained court order through a lawfully reasoned court hearing).
It's tedious and stressful but I'll defend my position against these traitorous unaccountable buzzards until hell freezes over - as others have done many years before me.
We must say, 'No' to Traitorous Tyranny Tax!