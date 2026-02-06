The Light paper

Tom Martin
3d

You say Nazi, I say Inzi...

We must defeat the evils of International Socialism which is National Socialism on a global scale and on steroids... headed up by China and various co-opted global organisations.

Nigel Cockain
3d

The System is severely depraved and there is no accountability whatsoever.

It's all a sham. What will it take to 'push over' the 'Orwellian Berlin Wall' of our times?

You and me just saying NO! Many of us boldly saying NO!

A year ago I finally challenged my English council tax on multiple levels. I sent a copy of my letter to the council three times. The council did not reply or even acknowledge my letter. THEY IGNORED ME.

Several months later they issued a perfunctory court summons. I attended 'court' but was told that my case would not be heard (there was a crowd of others there) and I was free to leave. After making it clear that my opposition was to the British Terror State, I left and heard nothing for over six months.

Now the council is suddenly threatening "enforcement action" through "agents" (without a reasonably attained court order through a lawfully reasoned court hearing).

It's tedious and stressful but I'll defend my position against these traitorous unaccountable buzzards until hell freezes over - as others have done many years before me.

We must say, 'No' to Traitorous Tyranny Tax!

