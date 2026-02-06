They passed laws giving themselves untold powers.

They spied on the public using every technology available.

They censored free speech.

They built huge prisons for dissenters.

They robbed the people by printing money, causing prices to rise, as well as taxing them for just about everything including fresh air and death.

All institutions were infiltrated, bought and paid for, and in service to the state.

They used the state and corporate broadcasters to propagandise the population.

They manipulated people’s patriotism and fear to support foreign wars/invasions/genocides.

There were mass medical experiments.

And sham elections.

The head of state was a powerless figurehead wheeled out when the state needed a distraction.

Farmers were bribed or ‘economically encouraged’ to quit.

Industrial sectors were conglomeratised and monopolised for control over all resources.

Private landlords were priced out of the housing market so that giant corporations took over rentals.

Schoolchildren were indoctrinated to trust the state and always comply no matter how harmful.

They made home educating your own children difficult.

They were revealed to have trafficked, rape and murdered children and babies.

All powerful people were part of weird, occult societies and their loyalty was to them, not the public.

—

Time to refuse to pay for or comply with nazi criminals, wouldn’t you say?

The Light paper