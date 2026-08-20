They have to keep their real agenda hidden otherwise it’s over.

They have to sleepwalk the population right along the rails of technological progress, convenience and security, because if many more wake up and realise what is really going on, they will revolt that very second and adjust their lives accordingly.

That’s why the number one way of stopping it happening is to help wake people up.

Make them understand why cash is being phased out (but never outright banned, because again, where they tried it in India and Nigeria, the people revolted) and why the fake climate crisis (this really is a majority opinion in most places) is important to the baby-eaters’ plans of control over our food, water, energy, travel and lives.

Please help us send a glitch into the matrix next month by getting a few copies to deliver/handout/leave at businesses you know or might want them (“free papers? It’s the news you won’t see on the BBC” is a favourite), because you never know who might pick it up and what lines of enquiry it sends them down, what seeds it might sow, or conversations it might start:

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Or if you want to support us, please subscribe for a monthly posted copy:

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Our website has all back issues available as free downloads and there is an A-Z index in the Downloads section, along with all of our centre spread posters to share and tons more free resources:

The Light homepage

Thank you and have an amazing, productive day :-) xxx