So that awake business you’ve been wanting to stock it, but never gets round to it? Send them a few copies and they’re sure to put them out.

Or how about your local doctor’s surgery, police station, headmaster or council?

Why not the prime minister - someone in number 10 will have to glance through it..

Maybe you’d like a relative or friend to read it - send them a copy.

You can do it anonymously or send a message with it if you want - up to you.

It’s available to any UK address - just fill in the form and we’ll do the rest:

The Light gift orders

Thank you xxx