Did everyone notice how ALL of the media went one way during covid, ferociously backing the government narative and pushing fear to the maximum, but now ALL of the media are going the other way - questioning many parts of the psyop such as lockdowns, masks and excess deaths (but without ever drilling down to the root psyop that viruses don’t cause disease)?

The BBC, Sky, Channel 4, The Guardian, The Telegraph and Daily Mail, The Sun and The Mirror, all of them, across the world have all pivoted at the same time - clearly showing how there is no independent journalism anywhere, and every corporate and state media tentacle dances to the same tune at the same time.

Getting people to notice that is a good breakthrough, and here it is on a plate. Similarly, when covid was over, the next day all reporting on it stopped immediately and we pivoted to the war, aka the money-laundering scam, in Ukraine, with too many putting yellow and blue flags everywhere and loyally accepting the new narrative.

They didn’t buy out the media; they set it all up in the first place. It is, and always has been, their very important propaganda division - not just the ‘news’, but all arts and entertainment in music, film, fashion, literature, etc.

I used to buy magazines when i was a teenager (as well as Melody Maker and the NME) to see what was cool and fashionable - so I could fit in. Most people still want to fit in, so it is a piece of piss for the rulers to direct us to do whatever they want without hardly anyone realising. Imagine life 500 years ago, when a daily news bulletin update from across the world would have sounded like a totally stupid, pointless idea.

The internet is fun but I’m not sure it is necessary for life at all or if we do want it, make it very simple and uncorporatised again. Does anyone really still believe Jeff Bezos started Amazon by himself in his garage?

We are being collectivised, hive-minded, and many in the truth movement still believe in ‘one consciousness’ - a communist fantasy if ever i heard one.

The real truth is that we are all unique individuals and the more of us that realise that, the harder it obviously becomes to engineer things ‘en masse’.

The idea of big, conglomeratised governments and companies will wither once more and more people start taking their power back and living life on their own terms - unconnected to the entire world and a machine that basically spies on us 24/7.

‘Cooperation does not require the existence of political power’ - Larken Rose.

Life could be simpler and lived more locally, with more small businesses popping up everywhere – unlicensed, unregistered, unincorporated, because where is the law that someone can do whatever they want to everyone else because they have put on a suit and called themselves the government?

Nowhere (see if you can find it though), so let’s reject the entire premise of needing a huge state that runs or directs nearly everything, like the media should be rejecting the premise of viruses being the cause of illnesses, and start noticing the toxic crap in our food, water, air, soil and skies.

Unfortunately, it’s all manufactured by the same people that own the media, so that is never going to happen, is it?

Time to create our own world of voluntary cooperation and knowing that government has no authority whatsoever. One by one, then more and more, then..

Please help distribute the uncensored truth every month bypassing algorithmic censorship: The Light paper

Cool truth hoodies and t-shirts: Truthwear.uk

A free trade site for everyone: Free-trade.org

The sound of freedom: ClearAir.FM

Music festival in the Lakes: Stand in The Light

Have a brilliant week,

with peace & love & faith :-) xxx