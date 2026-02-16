The Light paper

The Light paper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irisherri's avatar
Irisherri
2d

Yes we can,we can Pray to the almighty In The name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for repentance and mend this broken world! God is The Worlds commander not Evil. His Light will be shown on the darkness and there will be no more darkness( evil).🙏🏼😇

Reply
Share
Ali Bee's avatar
Ali Bee
3d

Spot on 👏 unplugging from the matrix is a hard sell to those who don't want to give up their life inside it.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 thelightpaper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture