A small group of evil people hatched a plan to take over the world a few centuries ago by capturing first banking and then all the means of information and education and then taking the levers of political power in every country on Earth.

Knowing from history that people resist overt tyranny and enforcement, they devised their power to be hidden, their influence unseen, and they have very slowly and systematically changed the world, leaving us in the state we are in today: on the precipice of a digital control matrix which will enslave mankind forever.

That last point is the great divider between people today, and the number who are aware of the real agenda behind every media message and political/technological move is growing rapidly, especially after the release of the limited hangout and highly redacted Epstein files.

According to Rep. Thomas Massie who has seen much more of the files in private, everyone is in there, and that’s why the U.S. administration is deflecting and filibustering like crazy, and the media machine is near silent on the revelations, aside from one or two sacrifices thrown to the public in the hope we will forget all about the fact that everyone in a position of power and influence in the world has murdered, raped or assaulted children, or has acquiesced to those acts. Those who didn’t got killed, so they didn’t get to tell too many people about what they saw.

And while trillions of words will be written over the coming months on the depravity of the ruling order, what we really need to focus on as we wait for many more to catch up are the solutions to our imminent problem: our enemy (for that is what they have made themselves) has control over every government, corporation, media orifice, legal system and enforcement tool there is - so how do we stop them and what is coming?

It’s not that hard in theory, but in practice, it requires effort, change and determination, and many who know the truth would still prefer a hero solution or some mass political answer, which is how we got ourselves into this mess in the first place.

Big is not beautiful. No decision made for more than one person can possibly suit more than one person. We need to get back to communities of individual families and stop making everything grand and global, which only suits those who want everything grand and global so they can control and profit from it.

For most humans, stability, security, steady income and predictability (preferably with gently decreasing prices) is what we crave. Good food, good company, worthwhile work that we love, and real-life relationships with as many in our area and region as possible are the real prizes of life.

Dump your ‘smart’ devices, because they are all ‘spy’ devices. No one needs that level of convenience. Answer the damn door (unless it’s enforcement agents, in which case, the bedpan might need emptying again..) Put your own radio station or music on and stop asking a machine to do it for you. Do you want to be free and experience life or do you want to live a simulated, ultra-convenient virtual existence?

If you need a camera or a sat nav when you’re out of the house, get one (or better still, get a road atlas). Have a PC or laptop at home for your information and communication needs, and while they can track your web use, they can’t track you and your movements any more. Also, LibreWolf is a pretty private browser - you can tell because some corporates make you jump though re-captcha hoops to access them from that browser.

Get off social media and make the effort in real life. Encourage all neighbours to ditch their internet doorbells, and if there are any bladerunners in the area, see if they’ll take down the surveillance cameras that are obviously not for our protection but to monitor the smart city prisons being built around us.

And then delete your old system self and build a new life outside of the corporations and the state machine as much as you possibly can. Hard to escape entirely, especially when it comes to banking, but credit unions and precious metals are possibilities, especially for a small network of producers and farmers and traders.

You can at least get rid of all of the propaganda machines you use - TV, spyphone/devices and change where you buy your food and essential supplies. Almost everybody is in a position to be able to effect those changes immediately if you really do want to take a stand, and then look at how else your life has been unknowingly purposed to serve the machine and not you, your family and your neighbourhood.

Consider how you earn and save money: are your skills transferable to serve the community and not the corporation? Can you start your own business? Do you have most of your savings in the system (pension, Isa, bank deposits, etc.)? Do you have debts and are you able to plan to reduce or end them within a fixed timeframe? Are you retired, well-off and able to get a community garden going? Etc.

Everything is doable, because you are very likely going to be around in one, five or ten years’ time, and what you do between today and then will affect where you are going to be. Obvious as hell, but we are pulled from our own life path by a system that doesn’t want us to walk it. Let’s run ;-)

We created Free Trade a few years ago (conceived well before The Light paper in fact) to help with that somewhat - it’s a listings site where you can trade anything including skills, and the site has no input into any trades - it’s just to connect people locally who want to trade directly and boycott the corporate machine (which sells us poison anyway). It’s free forever and here if you want to sign up and list: Free-Trade.org

This was supposed to be a really pithy summary of our world today and why it is the way it is, but i can’t help but focus on potential, workable, practical solutions nowadays, after more than a decade seeing through the fog of lies and misdirection, and i know as many come to realise the bare truth of reality, they will also ask: ‘what do we do about it then?’

The answer is not in their system; it’s not in politics, or unions or mass strikes or any mass movement or organisation - it can’t be, because we are all unique individuals and nobody is better at making decisions for your life than you. Unfortunately, we are taught from school that this is not really the case, and we should always look to a higher authority in the world for direction and instruction. That was the main purpose of school and why so many were deceived into taking the convid jabs - acceptance and trust of authority drummed into people from a very early age.

The answer is in creating a network and then a nation of strong families and people who understand the basic facts of who we are as a species. All with similar needs, but all completely individual and therefore literally ungovernable, unless you are trying to remove all individuality of course.

Let you make the decisions for your life and your family. Stop letting vile child-killing psychopaths belonging to a sex and death cult choose your life for you.

with peace & love & faith xxx

The Light paper