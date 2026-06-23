Stand in The Light 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript121Stand in The Light 2026An aerial viewThe LightJun 23, 2026121ShareTranscriptNext year’s freedom music festival will be held at The Wild Meadow, Pilston, Northampton.Limited early birds available now: Get ticketsHave an amazing day!Peace :-) xxxDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Light paperSubscribeAuthorsThe LightRecent PostsWant to live foreverJan 6 • The LightFreedom Music FestivalDec 17, 2025 • The LightStand in The LightMar 17, 2025 • The Light