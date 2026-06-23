The Light paper

The Light paper

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Stand in The Light 2026

An aerial view
The Light's avatar
The Light
Jun 23, 2026

Next year’s freedom music festival will be held at The Wild Meadow, Pilston, Northampton.

Limited early birds available now: Get tickets

Have an amazing day!

Peace :-) xxx

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