They are not afraid of violence; they revel in it.

They are not afraid of words; they are impervious to them.

They are not afraid of large protests; they have trained for them.

They are certainly not afraid of their own well-funded, controlled opposition leaders, of which there are many.

Do you know what they are afraid of ?

That people stop believing in their power.

That people stop paying them through taxes, charges, fines, interest on debts and continuous corporate spending.

That people find their own power and inner strength and the courage to say no, and deal with whatever consequences tyranny then throws at them – normally just scary-looking letters which do nothing and can go straight in the bin.

‘What about my credit rating and my job and knocks on the door from menacing debt collection goons?’

Well, how good is your life right now while complying with this tyranny?

How good is life going to be if we just carry on being afraid and paying up?

If you’re prepared to protest and shout and post and maybe even do violence, why wouldn’t you be prepared to deal with the sanctions from this world of lies and violence and tyranny, in order to make it a better one for your children?

We have seen the same tactics over and over again – divide and rule, point the finger of blame at the wrong people, smear and call ordinary people hateful names because we care and know that life should not be this way, and doesn’t have to be.

Who facilitated the mass immigration?

Who or what gives them the authority to tell anyone what to do?

Why do you continue to pay them, work for them and be afraid of their bureaucracy when it has no legitimacy?

And if you think voting, for anyone at all, is going to change a single thing, then they still have you under their spell. Government should have no power that the people does not give it. We’ve already been through this, centuries ago, which is why we have the Bill of Rights 1689, which along with a few other foundational laws are the cornerstone of our ‘democracy’ and freedom. Did you even know? Because they don’t teach you it in their schools. Previous generations have already spilled the blood to give us our freedom from tyranny, but we are letting their sacrifice be in vain by not upholding the law.

Your taxes fund the boats, the planes, the hotels, as well as the wars, the assassinations and the disgustingly lavish lifestyles of the rulers, while ordinary people struggle and starve and go without.

Your money in their banks, investment funds, pension funds. Your spending in their stores and online behemoths.

Deal direct wherever possible. Take your money out and start a business or buy a building or invest in a local farm. The power is in our hands, but we are misdirected to gather outside hotels or march down streets or shout at the TV or the police and it achieves exactly nothing but frustration and demoralisation and more tyranny.

A mass withdrawal of funding and smart redeployment of resources ends this madness. Refusing to comply with anything they want stops them in their tracks. Imagine if everyone had done that during the covid decepion – nobody wore a mask, nobody showed a health pass, nobody got a shot. It would have lasted two minutes.

They only have the power that you give them – that you believe they deserve, and in truth, they deserve nothing but contempt and ridicule.

It’s time to grow strong again like our forefathers, realise the full extent of what is happening and where this ends: digital ID and programmable digital currency meaning total control over your life. Your children and theirs will never know the freedom and choices you had.

Stop calling it a ‘conspiracy theory’, because this is clearly their end goal and the plan is being put in place right in front of your eyes: those cameras and Rings and Alexas and facial scanners and 5G towers are not there for your safety or convenience. In some places they are being taken down, but it needs to be in all places, because they are only there for a digital control grid being built to monitor everyone, everywhere, all the time. Replace your smartphone or leave it at home.

Start a local store selling local products. Bring the community together. Brew your own and develop places to meet, offline, in the real world.

There are tons of answers, but until people stop being led by the nose into doing exactly what the tyrants want us to do, they will not be heard or acted upon.

We are now entering the crucial period where WE decide what the future will be: one of total digitisation where algorithms and powerful psychopaths decide what you can eat and where you can travel to, or one where we go back to the natural world where value is exchanged and multiplied through human industriousness and ingenuity and cooperation, and the internet is used for what it could be good for – the free flow of information and knowledge, and instant multimedia communication. Not surveillance. Not manipulation. Not total control.

You decide, right now, today and in every moment from now on, what action you will take to steer your life and therefore the world towards the future we all want to see and know is possible. We have but a short time; will we choose love, or fear?

with peace & love & faith xxx

The Light paper