We create our own freedom right inside their digital tyranny which will eventually crumble away, leaving us standing.

We don’t hide away though - we need to spread the word and raise the alarm and speak the truth wherever and as often as we can.

Let people know they don’t have to go along with what the rulers are doing, and there are solutions to evading their systems of surveillance and control. People are already building direct businesses and networks, and many are ready to start.

You’re eventually going to be restricted on what you can eat and where you can go, so why not take care now of transport and food solutions? It’s not like you’re going to go along with the digital ID, carbon allowances and programmable digital currency is it?

Every step you take towards self-reliance and independence from the globalist corporate governance behemoth is both helping you and yours and putting a brick on the wall of their agenda. They lose a slave.

Fear is such a key factor in stopping people rearranging their lives, even when they know the full history and future plans of those evil psychopaths that want total control over everything.

Fear of change, and fear of what happens when we break the addiction traps they set for us to keep us loving the system that continually restricts us and beats us down.

And honesty is the antidote to fear. Self-honesty, because we hae been taught by the corrupt world to lie to ourselves as much as anyone else, and once we refuse to accept those comforting, lying lies that we tell ourselves in order to stop doing the things we know we should no longer be doing, we will genuinely free ourselves from mental slavery.

It’s a real internal, ongoing struggle for every human, but we don’t often enough stop to ask ourselves - ‘why do i keep doing that exactly?’ and ‘what is stopping me from changing that now?’

Thought patterns can be hard to shift once they’ve been repeated in our heads hundreds or thousands of times, but new thoughts can be overlaid in those grooves with conscious effort and a few weeks or months of doing it. Our minds are malleable, as we well know, and if we’re not moulding them then someone else is.

We can give ourselves all the excuses in the world, but in the end, they’re all lies and in my opinion, the real ‘ha-satan’ of the Bible.

with peace & love & faith xxx