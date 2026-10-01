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Reneé Davis's avatar
Reneé Davis
17h

My absolutely favourite analogy for government: two cheeks of the same arse 🍑

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
18h

Excellent piece; all true!

As a reminder of how things can or might change, I'll simply point out that the picture you show from Network features Ned Beatty playing Arthur Jensen. It's from the famous boardroom scene in which he lays out the corporate reality for Howard Beale (Peter Finch). This is the same Ned Beatty who, in an equally famous scene from Deliverance, is made to “squeal like a pig”. So ya never know how the powerful may yet be laid low.

Here's a poem that plays on the elections-as-illusion-of-choice theme … https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/the-best-slaves-by-far

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