Two cheeks of the same arse. Electoral party politics is there to distract you from who’s really governing.

Voting for a different manager implementing the same policies of war, debt, digitisation and centralisation every four or five years is not democracy.

That’s the big con. It’s not even representative democracy, or a republic, because once elected, all governments carry out the manifesto of their masters, the real rulers in the criminal central banking cartel.

Every single election; all that energy, all that money, all that hoopla and attention, and nothing ever changes.

If the real rulers ran the world as an overt tyranny, people would reject it.

But give people the illusion that they are involved and two sides to fight over so that they can get tribal and feel they belong somewhere and have a say, then they are pacified, distracted and extracted from decade after decade, generation after generation; children inheriting their parents’ fervour for their particular brand manager and team, instead of looking behind the curtain to see how things really operate and how we are all being played.

It’s all about the money, honey.

Everyone wants more of it and to spend less of it, but everyone glazes over when you start to discuss where our money actually comes from and how it works.

That is by design. Economics is BORING. Science is BORING. Give us sex and drugs and rock‘n’roll, and we can always vote the wrong lot out in four or five years if they carry on making us poorer, murdering millions and taking our freedoms away, for some completely unexpected reason again, once the election is over and their promises of salvation, utopia and prosperity for all are long-forgotten.

There is no democracy, there is no America, there are no countries (Mr. Beale). The world really is one giant corporation with its regions and variations, but all illusions of the people actually directing the affairs that govern their lives is laughable. Only the Zapatistas can lay claim to a true democracy, and I suspect that they also have certain things that we would consider less than admirable.

That is what those who are ‘awake’ can see that those who call them ‘conspiracy theorists’ cannot. Your vote is a total waste of time, and the entire circus of national electoral politics is, as you have long suspected, a sham and a front for a system that will continue for as long as we all continue to use it and believe in it (and vote for it).

When it doesn’t matter which party is elected, the same result is the continuation of all core policies of the central banking mafia (it’s the same across the world, so another indicator national governments simply do what they’re told): digitisation, war, genocide, child trafficking, mass immigration, climate crisis and Net Zero (de-industrialisation and the collapse of Western economies), continual dumbing down in media and education and amplifying how great Big Pharma and Big Tech are, then why would anyone waste their energy with electoral party politics?

They’ll tell you what you want to hear all day long. During a campaign, you’ll hear sweet nothings about how thy are going to turn everything round and get the country back on its feet, etc. The same spiel in different drag we’ve heard for ten or twenty or fifty elections, and yet, nothing ever changes.

This doesn’t mean you don’t take notice or not get involved with real politics at the local level, but please stop expecting any national politician or party to ever work for the people. The whole electoral sham was created to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice and a real say in how the world is run. You don’t.

The bankers run it all, and their money system is how they extract everyone’s labour, ideas and collaborative power year after year, generation after generation, without coming to your door with a gun and forcing you to hand over more than two-thirds of your earnings.

You don’t see it because the robbery is by the currency you use and the taxes and charges levied upon you, supposedly in the name of creating a great society.

That’s why they don’t teach you anything about money (or anything much true or useful) in school. They don’t want you to realise that there is nothing we can do until we reduce our reliance on their monetary system to its bare minimum.

You can’t doubt that elections don’t matter, because the actual evidence of the results of every vote in history are there for you to check: what changed after any election?

What improved for the people, and what gave the state, the corporations, the supranational organisations and the banking cartel more power and control?

Do you really think those ‘crisis’ red ticker events that led to that increased power and money for the corporate state were organic?

Electoral party politics is a waste of your time. Frank Zappa called it ‘the entertainment division of the military-industrial complex’ but it’s more insidious than that. If you must vote, vote for a person you actually believe in and sees the world similar to you – you won’t find many but you never know.

However, what your local council, state, district etc. authority is doing can be impacted by even a very small group of local activists, and you can guarantee that if you are genuinely fighting for freedom and democracy and against the state and the corporations’ expanse, then there will be dozens, if not hundreds, of people in the area on your side and willing to get active.

Nobody’s going to the capital to fix any problems and fight global-digitisation. Your local town hall is usually an hour or less away and you’re back home for tea.

Changing how you earn and spend money is the number one thing you can do to help; number two is becoming a brilliant on-message communicator in your area (preferably singing and juggling at the same time as well), and number three is pushing back against the networks of scum in the local councils who want to implement Agenda 2030 and the Fourth, and worst ever, Industrial Revolution on us.

Be in no doubt that this will not be some clean, ecological utopia with no problems; it will be a nightmare dystopia of unimaginable consequences should you give your entire life over to the digital system that they are busy completing the infrastructure and legislation for, while you were busy watching the big political show, or worse, sports and entertainment, which signify absolutely nothing.

We can only change the world by changing ourselves - what we believe, our thought patterns and our actions. Have an amazing day :-) xxx

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