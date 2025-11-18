The Light paper

The Light paper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path
7d

This is not the kind of article I'd expect from The Light it's a bit morbid and fatalistic. Yes, we're up against it w/ our sold out puppets but they don't live in reality - we do. These Babylonians in Canberra believe in their own nonsense but if ppl obey and concede to the digital ID crap they're dishing out whose to blame for loss of freedom. If young ppl move away from tech seeing the digital gulag as most of us Gen Xers do then they can't force us to do anything. If we change our thinking, we can change our life.

Also, like the No Buy Rebellion- stop buying their crap. What do we really need to live a decent life? If we can't make it here, then we don't need it. Something that is really concerning is weather warfare and use of neuraltech, RF targeting the population w/ silent weapons. We have to expose this and put a stop to the silent weapons and there is Targeted Justice and Interest of Justice, growing networks making these concerns visible to the unaware. Legal groups like these need to be supported.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Calvin Perrins's avatar
Calvin Perrins
7d

Hey light paper. Why are you not talking about this 👇https://open.substack.com/pub/willkeyte/p/talk-about-the-jury-but-only-when?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1sa22z

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 thelightpaper
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture