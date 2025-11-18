Stop wasting your time
Distraction is the father of procrastination
They’re just going to keep distracting us with as many things as they can, for as long as they need to, while they buy time to complete their total digital control system.
Some of it may be pertaining to their real plans, but as long as they have your attention and you’re engaged with their agenda, they can continue nudging all activity online, and continue towards their total digital matrix.
They will keep making the preferred behaviours convenient, cheaper, more streamlined, and they’ll continue to put the oldest staff on the manned tills for those of us who push against it (and make renewing your passport and driving licence a real pain to do old-school, too.)
Pick a strategy and stay focused on it. We are entering the last few years of preparation in relative freedom, so decide where you want to be in one, two and five years’ time and then make it happen.
Let’s just not sit here reacting to every button they push, every divide they deepen, every non-story to get us excited that the truth is coming out. It’s not, and you will never hear the full truth of everything on the media so stop listening for it – they will throw tidbits and pacify us until they have reset the system with tokenised financial assets – a central bank blockchain ledger that will form the basis of an automated, permission-based credit system, where your behaviours can be completely controlled.
Let us make our own agenda, our own future, for our families and our communities and networks. Fight and oppose all developments locally, especially the industrialisation of the countryside (even if you live in the city this is designed to reduce the nutritional value of our food further); get to know the other people who care in your area who may not see the full picture yet; do outreach for a few hours each week, or constantly.
Most importantly, start creating the life you want in a few years’ time today, and find ways to get there, away from the noise and attention-demanding psy ops, false flags, bait-and-switch announcements, shock trauma therapy and plain outright bullsht from the machine that continually feeds us to waste our time and stop us living.
Have an amazing day,
with peace & love & faith :-) <3 xxx
This is not the kind of article I'd expect from The Light it's a bit morbid and fatalistic. Yes, we're up against it w/ our sold out puppets but they don't live in reality - we do. These Babylonians in Canberra believe in their own nonsense but if ppl obey and concede to the digital ID crap they're dishing out whose to blame for loss of freedom. If young ppl move away from tech seeing the digital gulag as most of us Gen Xers do then they can't force us to do anything. If we change our thinking, we can change our life.
Also, like the No Buy Rebellion- stop buying their crap. What do we really need to live a decent life? If we can't make it here, then we don't need it. Something that is really concerning is weather warfare and use of neuraltech, RF targeting the population w/ silent weapons. We have to expose this and put a stop to the silent weapons and there is Targeted Justice and Interest of Justice, growing networks making these concerns visible to the unaware. Legal groups like these need to be supported.
