They’re just going to keep distracting us with as many things as they can, for as long as they need to, while they buy time to complete their total digital control system.



Some of it may be pertaining to their real plans, but as long as they have your attention and you’re engaged with their agenda, they can continue nudging all activity online, and continue towards their total digital matrix.



They will keep making the preferred behaviours convenient, cheaper, more streamlined, and they’ll continue to put the oldest staff on the manned tills for those of us who push against it (and make renewing your passport and driving licence a real pain to do old-school, too.)



Pick a strategy and stay focused on it. We are entering the last few years of preparation in relative freedom, so decide where you want to be in one, two and five years’ time and then make it happen.



Let’s just not sit here reacting to every button they push, every divide they deepen, every non-story to get us excited that the truth is coming out. It’s not, and you will never hear the full truth of everything on the media so stop listening for it – they will throw tidbits and pacify us until they have reset the system with tokenised financial assets – a central bank blockchain ledger that will form the basis of an automated, permission-based credit system, where your behaviours can be completely controlled.



Let us make our own agenda, our own future, for our families and our communities and networks. Fight and oppose all developments locally, especially the industrialisation of the countryside (even if you live in the city this is designed to reduce the nutritional value of our food further); get to know the other people who care in your area who may not see the full picture yet; do outreach for a few hours each week, or constantly.





Most importantly, start creating the life you want in a few years’ time today, and find ways to get there, away from the noise and attention-demanding psy ops, false flags, bait-and-switch announcements, shock trauma therapy and plain outright bullsht from the machine that continually feeds us to waste our time and stop us living.



Have an amazing day,



with peace & love & faith :-) <3 xxx

The Light paper