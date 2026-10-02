It’s as anonymous as online can be - about 30 questions on things like Cosmology, Health, Government, Banking and the big conspiracies.

Most are multiple choice, with a few answers being one-liners and some space for paragraph responses if you’re so inclined. Should take around 10-30 minutes depending on how much you want to write.

It’s for a Light paper centre spread in the near future - you can leave your name if you want to, as we will publish the best individual responses as well as the macro data (e.g., 85% of you think pandas are fake) but you can remain completely anonymous as far as we’re concerned. We think it will make interesting reading for everyone.

Please go here to take it: BIG Questions survey

Thank you!

Peace,

Darren :-) xxx