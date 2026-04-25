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Richard Bevan's avatar
Richard Bevan
5d

In their 'You'll own nothing' video, they acknowledged that some people choose to stay in the countryside and live like 19th century peasants. That'll be me, that will.

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Lynne Ann Thomas's avatar
Lynne Ann Thomas
5d

Truth hurts but the lies they’ve sold us will destroy humanity. It is time to wake up and refuse the future age they are building for us, the Loosh farm, for our children and grandchildren

The trap, the internet, is set. We can walk away if we choose. We need a clean simple internet of communication, not the lies sold as entertainment.

And AI is not artificial at all. It is the sum total of human intelligence, sold back to us as if it was something new. It’s not

It is the mirror of our intelligence. We can use it wisely for a future that supports us, working together. We have the imagination. The empathy to use it for good.

Those creatures than plan to “ruin” our world can be stopped with our collective waking up and realisation that it’s our world, not their dimension to use as fodder for evil.

Once the universal soldier wakes up they are finished. 🩷🧡❤️♥️

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