Is there a single future dystopian novel or film that is not in play right now?

From the Jonnycabs of Total Recall to the autonomous killing machines of The Terminator, with plenty of Nineteen Eighty-Four, Brave New World, Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, and the likely direction of The Handmaid’s Tale and Logan’s Run. I’m sure there are zillions more – The Prisoner (obviously), The Hunger Games, Soylent Green, you name it - they portray a bleak, dystopian, horrible future for most of mankind.

We have been predictively programmed to accept their future because we thought automatic sliding doors and instant remote communicator devices were cool, when in fact they helped make us lazy and more surveillable/manipulable.

Is there even a single film that imagines a positive future for humanity?

Where we thrive in small communities and everyone knows each other’s names and swaps labour and favours, borrows tools and whatnot for free.

Where nobody is money-obsessed because it’s 1) not pushed and 2) not a struggle to survive.

I think Tolkien might have already figured this out and written about it right at the start of his adventures. The central bankers are indeed constructing an all-seeing eye, but instead of sending orcs and dragons, everyone on Earth will be controlled by a personal device that they are addicted to and willingly pay for.

Tolkien’s fantasy is different because it is essentially set in the past - the 20th century, not the 21st or 23rd.

All we get from the propaganda machine dressed up as science fiction or dystopian cinema is wet Bladerunner streets and a world utterly conglomerated that produces robot cops and encourages everyone to upload themselves to the forever cloud at age 35. Is that what all the euthanasia legislation and infrastructure is being built for, in real life?

It’s a scary time, but if we understand how much we have been programmed to accept this fate created by the insane overlords of all nations, how deeply we are indoctrinated to submit to the order of things through an incredibly advanced behavioural modification machine (how many on substack were once on other platforms but were either banned or so badly throttled that ss became a new home? How exactly did that happen? Sub. Stack. Anyway, I digress..), then it is easier to do a full reductio ad nihilo on all of our beliefs and knowledge, and build our world view back up again from what we can verify is true (and that millions of people have no reason to lie about even if you’ve not directly experienced it yourself).

What we need to be ultra suspicious of is anything that has come to us through a screen, or via the education system, or via printed word. Is it actually verifiable/falsifiable, and what does the ultimate messenger have to gain?

The rulers have owned the publishing houses, the printing presses, the radio and tv stations, holly wood and every other form of education and information since they were created, so they can use them as one giant indoctrination machine. “I don’t want a nation of thinkers, I want a nation of workers,” stated J.D. Rockefeller, who mass murdered workers and their children who were protesting his exploitation at Ludlow, Colorado, but managed to p.r. his way to being acceptable again.

The article linked below is a great expose on how industrial revolutions were all managed to the detriment of ordinary folk, and this fourth one we are turning in right now is no exception. They are building a digital system from which there will be no escape and every aspect of your and your childrens’ lives will be controlled. See how it is done:

Industrial Revolution fraud

The only solution is to build for yourself a parallel means of existence that does not involve the internet as we know it. Because at some point soon, they are going to make it impossible to live without it at all, and then they will be able to play out all of their psychopathic genocidal fantasies at will with all who are under control and unable to resist.

Some internet may be accessible, but how will you access it? Mesh networks are possible for local communications, and there may be other solutions, but they own the gates and the pipes afaik.

If not enough resist, then they will hunt the dissidents down – they already know who we are. If that happens, so be it. I will still not go gently or any other way into that dystopian nightmare which they have signalled through ‘popular entertainment’, i.e. mass propaganda, that they are building since H.G.Wells, at least.

Live free or die with our chickens. Peace xxx

I used all my own braincells to write and edit this article.

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