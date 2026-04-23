The Light paper

The Light paper

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Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
19h

There is a lot of subterfuge and noise at the moment, the likes of The Light Paper struggles with the lies, psyops and deception playing out by those powerful entities, follow and forward this publication. I also recommend David A Hughes, he is highlighting many areas of deceit and ‘controlled opposition’, do find his website where he explains clearly the 3 camps emerging! Believe nothing, question everything, do not comply……

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
20h

“...CBDC, stablecoins, mBridge or whatever: programmability means control over everything you do.” — Or, put otherwise, when IT'S programmable, YOU'RE programmable; YOU are programmed/controlled through IT.

Here's an excellent interview that's hot off the press … Aaron Day spittin' truth … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7jNSvvVXOI

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