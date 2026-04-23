We’re in a battle for the survival of humanity itself and all some people can do about it is to attack the people trying to raise the alarm.

Our enemy’s propaganda is so effective that they believe the people showing them exactly what is being done to all of us are the real enemy.

It’s beyond pathetic; it’s suicidal.

Slurs, labels, ad hominem attacks and a fingers-in-your-ears refusal to look at the evidence or debate ideas that don’t align with your current ones, which are different to the ones you had five years ago and will change again many times in the years ahead, are not the intelligent response to startling information about what those who direct the world have planned for the very near future and the restrictions they will be able to place on everyone’s freedom.

They are the response of useful, unthinking idiots who don’t have the faintest clue how to begin discerning truth from deception, but prance around self-righteously as if they have been told what is correct by the most distinguished, unimpeachable authority, and because they alone have been chosen to receive and evangelise these sacred truths to the world.

This goes for all those deeply mired in any of the political boxes that have been created so that you never see the real enemy – those who consider themselves right, left, green, liberal, conservative, etc.: if your focus is not on the small group of people who issue currencies out of thin air and collect interest on all of the world’s debt, then you are barking in the wrong forest.

And no, we don’t care what religion they purport to be – they belong to the devil, if the devil wasn’t also a made-up bogeyman so that the church could collect their protection money for so many centuries.

Anyone who hasn’t twigged why a system where everyone operates with a biometric digital ID and programmable digital currency spells the end of freedom of choice for everyone taking part cannot possibly have thought about it properly.

If your digital wallet can be given conditions on whether to process a transaction other than how much credit you have, then you can be completely controlled. It doesn’t matter whether it’s CBDC, stablecoins, mBridge or whatever: programmability means control over everything you do.

The programmable conditions could also include: geolocation, carbon consumption, vaccine status, social compliance, travel allowance and many more.

Your digital credits could be given an expiry date, making saving almost impossible. How about negative interest rates to encourage spending - so your money loses value if not spent quickly?

With cameras everywhere, you could be fined automatically for breaking any arbitrary rules or curfews imposed. This is already happening in China.

Every single bit of income and expenditure could be taxed. Taxes and fines would be taken immediately before investigation and it would be a lengthy process to get refunds. Does the government ever make mistakes?

Finally of course, your wallet could be switched off completely, perhaps at a certain age to maintain the population at a certain level and never have to pay pensions or care for the elderly.

Now THAT is fascism, authoritarianism, totalitarianism, autocracy, technocracy, plutocracy, oligarchy, communism, globalism, the new world order, the great reset, agenda 2030.

THAT is what everyone should be united in fighting against, because it means the end of freedom for all mankind – a silicon boot stamping on our human faces forever – but until people seek the truth properly instead of accepting the easy boxes that were given for them to step into and not question, we will remain divided and conquered, and the trillionaires that own the money creation goose will get their Bond-villain fantasy of total and permanent world domination.

What’s it going to be?

Distribute The Light

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